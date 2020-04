‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Here We Go Again

After last week’s Westworld drew clear battle lines and set Halores (Tessa Thompson) on a course for vengeance, in Season 3’s penultimate episode we get… a Caleb (Aaron Paul) origin story. To be fair, it’s intertwined with some backstory on Rehoboam and Serac’s (Vincent Cassel) brother, but by and large we’re taking a detour at this late stage in the season to flesh out Caleb, who may or may not play a major role in the series to come. Let’s dig into it.