‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: A Grand Finale

Well Westworld Season 3, it’s been a wild journey that’s for sure. The HBO series essentially rebooted itself this year with an eight-episode venture outside the parks, as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) enacted her plan to kill all humans, Maeve (Thandie Newton) decided to stop her for some reason, and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright)… well, Bernard was done dirty this season, but here’s hoping he becomes a central character when the show returns (it’s already been renewed for Season 4).

As for the Westworld Season 3 finale—which was titled “Crisis Theory” and was written by Denise Thé & co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan and directed by Jennifer Getziner—well, it was a Westworld finale alright. Let’s dig into it.