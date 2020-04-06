New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episodes Titles & Synopses Are Here for Us to Dissect

If you, like me, had your jaw on the floor by the time the credits rolled on Sunday’s most recent episode of Westworld, then you, like me, will no doubt be keen to know what to expect in the back half of Season 3. HBO luckily has us covered, releasing the intriguing episode titles and plot synopses for the final four episodes of the latest season of Westworld.

Monday morning saw the release of key details from HBO’s desk on the back half of Westworld Season 3. In addition to confirming most of the episodes would run an hour long — the Season 3 finale airing May 3 will run one hour and 15 minutes — we also learned the titles of each episode as well as the brief, one-line synopses we’ve gotten for the four previous episodes. The episode titles revealed for episodes 5 through 8 are, in order: “Genre”; “Decoherence”; “Passed Dawn”; “Crisis Theory”. If you’ve been following Season 3 closely, then these episode titles might be a little nerve-wracking. Episode 5 might mess with our heads a bit if, true to the title, the episode moves through different genres or styles of storytelling. The titles of episode 6 and 7 make it sound like time is running out quickly, so any missions currently in motion will face make-or-break circumstances. And, is it just me, or does the Season 3 finale title, “Crisis Theory”, just sounds like a fancy, vague way of say chaos will reign as this season comes to a close?

Below is the complete rundown on Westworld Season 3, episodes 5 through 8, a.k.a. the season finale. For more, check out our breakdown on William’s role in episode 4, “The Mother of Exiles” as well as our in-depth interview with the episode’s director, Paul Cameron.

Season 3, Episode 5: “Genre”

Debut date: Sunday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Synopsis: Just say no.

Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.

Season 3, Episode 6: “Decoherence”

Debut date: Sunday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Synopsis: Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?

Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Passed Pawn”

Debut date: Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Synopsis: A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Season 3, Episode 8: “Crisis Theory”

Debut date: Sunday, May 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Synopsis: Time to face the music.

Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.