Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul Tease Why This ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Scene Is Important

Ahead of the premiere of Westworld Season 3, series leads Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul are dishing new details on what fans can expect with the return of the mind-bending show. It’s been two years since we last heard from Wood’s revolutionary theme park AI, Dolores, so of course we need to catch up ASAP. But, it’s also definitely necessary we get to know the new character played by Paul, Caleb, because those Westworld trailers have us thinking he’s gonna be super important to Dolores’ cause.

Both Wood and Paul sat down with HBO recently for an interview which about Westworld Season 3. The twosome touched on everything from the first time their characters meet to their favorite moments in Season 3 to which Westworld characters they think are just like them. Sure, it’s both surprising and fun to see Wood align herself most with Elsie (Shannon Woodward) and Paul reveals he thinks he’s most like Teddy (James Marsden). But what is most intriguing in this brief featurette are Wood and Paul’s comments about how the first meeting between Dolores and Caleb plays out on the show.

Paul kicks it off, saying, “Caleb is a construction worker just trying to keep his head above water. [Caleb and Dolores] meet late at night.” To this, Wood chimes in with a very meaningful tease and recalls a key moment from Season 1 in the process:

“[I] kind of stumble through this tunnel, carrying a lot of wounds, and stumble upon Caleb and fall into his arms in a similar way that we may have seen Dolores fall into William’s arms which signals to the audience, ‘Oh. Something’s about to happen with these two people.'”

Wood’s hint at how this first meeting between Dolores and Caleb is probably more significant than it initially seems should tip fans off to keep an eye for those devilish little details and callbacks as Season 3 rolls on. The Westworld moment Wood references between Dolores and William (Jimmi Simpson) from Season 1 what significant in revealing both William’s love of Dolores and need to protect her — feelings that would sour as William’s need to uncover the secrets of Westworld stuck with him into his old age. Could Caleb become the new William? Will he be a true ally to Dolores? Or will he end up betraying her at some point? Guess we’ll just have to watch the new season to find out.

Westworld Season 3 premieres on Sunday, March 15.