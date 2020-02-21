A Hidden ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Entirely Different Footage

HBO unleashed a truly spectacular trailer for Westworld Season 3 yesterday, but in true Westworld form, that was only half the story. While yesterday’s trailer is the official trailer for the new season—which finds Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), and Maeve (Thandie Newton) venturing out into the real world for the first time—a link to a different trailer was hidden on a viral marketing website.

A reddit user went down the rabbit hole of the Westworld viral website Incite, Inc. and discovered that if you visit the page with a VPN and clean browser history, you can find a secret trailer (via /Film and Dark Horizons).

The trailer offers a different twist on the new season, focusing more on the violence and turmoil of the lead characters rather than Dolores’ newfound freedom that was showcased in the main trailer. Honestly, all of this looks great to me. I both adored and was frustrated by the first season of Westworld and felt similarly about Season 2, but there’s something about the complex plotting and high production value that keeps me coming back with each new episode. I can’t remember a darn thing about what happened at the end of Season 2, but these trailers have me hyped all over again to go back and rewatch to refresh my memory.

I definitely think showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy made the right decision in so radically shifting the landscape of Westworld for Season 3. It appears as though most of the action takes place in the real world, which we briefly glimpsed throughout Season 2. Aaron Paul’s human character is our POV character for Earth, most likely, as he teams up with Dolores and shows her the ropes. Meanwhile, Maeve is on a warpath and there’s an antagonist played by Vincent Cassel who may or may not have ties to Ed Harris’ William and/or Delos. Also how in the world is Ed Harris back?

Check out the hidden trailer below. Westworld Season 3 begins on HBO on March 15th and consists of eight episodes.