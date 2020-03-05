‘Westworld’ Season 3 Images, Episode Titles, and Synopses Tease the New World

We’re now a little over one week away from the long-awaited premiere of Westworld Season 3, but to make that wait just a tiny bit less excruciating, HBO has released a batch of new images from the show. In addition, we also now have episode titles, synopses, writers, and directors for the first four episodes of Westworld Season 3.

And that’s kind of a big deal! The HBO sci-fi series is kept under a tight lock and key, to the point that we didn’t really know who Aaron Paul would be playing in the series when he was first cast in the third season. Indeed, the trailer for the show’s return was our main introduction for the new direction, as showrunners/creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have really kind of rebooted the series for the new season.

Season 3 does indeed pick up where Season 2 left off, but that means Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is out in the real world, free, for the very first time. She finds a kindred spirit in Paul’s blue collar worker, but from there we don’t exactly know where things go. The trailers have hinted at a new antagonist played by Vincent Cassell, as well as a contentious relationship between Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton). And how does Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) fit into all of this? We’ll surely find out.

As for the folks behind the camera on Season 3, the first four directors are Nolan, veteran Westworld helmer Richard J. Lewis, Amanda Marsalis (Ozark), and esteemed cinematographer Paul Cameron who makes his TV directorial debut with Westworld. Cameron served as a DP on the show’s first season and also shot a number of films, including Michael Mann’s Collateral.

Check out the episode titles, writers, directors, and extremely brief synopses below, followed by the Westworld Season 3 images. The first episode debuts on HBO on Sunday, March 13th.

“Parce Domine”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 15 (9:00-10:10pm ET/PT)

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan

“The Winter Line”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 22 (9:00-10:00pm)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis

“The Absence of Field”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00pm)

If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.

Written by Denis Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis

“The Mother of Exiles”

Debut Date: Sunday, April 5 (9:00-10:10pm)

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron