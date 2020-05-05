‘Westworld’ EPs Confirm [SPOILER] Is Dead and Tease Season 4 and Beyond

The Westworld Season 3 finale offered up a number of twists but also a number of cliffhangers, and now the show’s executive producers are shedding a little bit of light on what it all meant and what to expect from Season 4. Indeed, HBO has already renewed the series for Season 4, and reports suggest the series could continue through Season 6, so there’s still plenty of story to tell.

And yet, Season 3 felt like an endpoint in many ways. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) had her memories erased. William (Ed Harris)—or at least we think that was the real William—had his throat slit and was replaced by a host. Maeve (Thandie Newton) finally put her quest for her daughter aside to aid in Dolores’ effort to build a new world. And Bernard (Jeffrey Wright)… well, Bernard kind of spent the season on the sidelines but appears to be taking a very long trip for Season 4.

So what does this all mean for the future of Westworld? Here’s what the show’s executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Denise Thé had to say.