The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 257 – ‘Westworld’ Season 3

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Collider’s Director of Video Thadd Williams to talk about the third season of Westworld. We discuss the season’s strengths and weaknesses, the ideas they show worked to pursue, the shortcomings it had with various characters, how the story could stretch out over the course of six seasons, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

