‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere Post-Credits Scene Teases a New Park

Westworld will occasionally drop in a post-credits scene, not as a matter of course but usually when they have a scene that’s important but doesn’t quite fit with the rest of the episode. In the Season 3 premiere, “Parce Domine”, it’s clear that the showrunners wanted to do the exact opposite of what happened in the Season 2 premiere, “Journey Into Night.” Whereas that episode featured a fractured timeline that would set up an overly confusing season full of time jump and trying to get ahead of the Internet guessing machine, “Parce Domine” functioned as a reboot of sorts, picking up after the events of the Season 2 finale, but keeping its focus mainly on Dolores, Bernard, and new character, Caleb. But after the credits, they added one more scene.

The scene featured Maeve, who looked like she had been shot and killed at the end of Season 2 helping to get her daughter to freedom. Maeve wakes up in a new setting, her knuckles bloody and in a place she doesn’t recognize. There’s a bloodied man tied to a chair, and she realizes that she was probably the one beating him. She look out the window and sees she’s in some kind of Nazi-occupied territory.

We’ve just spent an entire episode in the future, and the social media tag lets us know that the series is taking place in 2058. Maeve has not time traveled. It’s clear she’s in a new park of some kind and that this particular “attraction” is for people who want fight or be Nazis in World War II. Maeve may have escaped Westworld, but she’s now in Naziworld or whatever they’re going to call it.

As we saw from the trailer for the new season, a major conflict we’re seeing is probably going to be Dolores vs. Maeve, which is tricky because with Dolores now in the real world, her revolutionary tactics have a better adversary in the corporate structures surrounding here (as opposed to unarmed tourists). But what does Maeve want, and why does that exist in opposition to Dolores? Is Maeve just a tool of entrenched power, or does she offer a different way forward? It will be interesting to see what happens with her this season, especially since she’s starting in a place that’s not the real world and not Westworld.

