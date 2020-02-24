More Hidden ‘Westworld’ Trailers Reveal New Footage and… a Romantic Comedy?

Last week, fresh off the incredible official Westworld Season 3 trailer, keen-eyed fans found a hidden trailer on a viral website for something called Incite, Inc. Well as it turns out, that was only 1/3 of the story. Two additional hidden trailers have been found, unveiling new footage, new voiceover, and an entirely new tone.

Indeed, in addition to the more Bernard-centric hidden trailer, there’s also a trailer that uses all the same footage from the “Sweet Child of Mine” official trailer but completely different voiceover, which gives more hints as to where this story is going. But the real treasure find here is a third hidden trailer that recontextualizes Westworld Season 3 as a romantic comedy between Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul’s characters. It’s hilarious, extremely well-made, and maybe possibly even sorta true?

Last we saw Dolores, she had reached the real world and consciousness and was setting out on a mission to bring humanity down. Paul plays a new character in Season 3 named Caleb, who appears to be a blue collar worker of sorts. Dolores finds a kindred spirit in Caleb, and either she really likes him or she really likes using him. Of course Dolores is now romantically untethered as Teddy (James Marsden) bit the dust at the end of Season 2, so it’ll be interesting to see if Dolores has true feelings for Caleb, or if she’s just manipulating him.

Regardless, these two new hidden Westworld Season 3 trailers are a joy and I truly can’t wait for this show to come back. If you need a refresher on the story so far, check out our comprehensive (and chronological!) Westworld timeline. Season 3 debuts on HBO on March 15th.