Westworld has been constantly changing and evolving throughout its four seasons and now that Season 4 has come and gone, fans can own the HBO series on 4K Ultra HD! On November 29, 2022, fans can own Season 4 of the hit HBO series, titled "The Choice," in a combo Blu-Ray/DVD pack. The season includes all 8 hour-long episodes as well as an exclusive never-before-seen featurette. The set will retail for $44.99 for the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, $34.99 ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray and $29.99 ($34.99 in Canada) for the DVD.

Westworld: Season 4 - The Choice brought back James Marsden as Teddy, and we got to see a world in which Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) was struggling to remember who she was and where Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) was in charge despite seeming bored throughout each stage of her existence. It was a fascinating look at the rise of the hosts and what it means for society as a whole.

One top of that, we got a heart-wrenching storyline from Aaron Paul's Caleb and his journey to return to his daughter after he ends up helping Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) in taking on the hosts. The synopsis for the fourth season reads as follows:

"The fourth season picks up over seven years after the protracted war between A.I. hosts and sentient humans – humanity is finally free. Or so it seems. Maeve and Caleb soon begin to suspect that Hale and a host version of The Man in Black are seeding a conspiracy to regain control of the human race. Meanwhile, Bernard returns from The Sublime with a new power. And a young writer, by the name of Christina, begins to question the nature of her reality. Westworld continues to thrill as it deftly weaves together stories about the complicated relationship between man and machine."

The 4K ULTRA HD combo includes all 8 episodes titled: "The Auguries," "Well Enough Alone," "Années Folles," "Generation Loss," "Zhuangzi​​​​​​​," "Fidelity, Metanoia​​​​​​​," and "Que Será, Será." In addition to the series and the never-before-seen featurette, fans also get exclusive looks into Westworld and the journey to creating the realities we saw in Season 4 and more!

BONUS FEATURES

Westworld on the Road (Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD) Westworld: An Exploration of Humanity (Exclusive to Home Entertainment) Westworld’s Temperance: A Set Tour Creating Westworld’s Reality Episodes 1-8

Westworld: Season 4 - The Choice is available to own and add to your collection on November 29, 2022, and it is worth it.