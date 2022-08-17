Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.Westworld had a problem going into its third season. Everything had begun to feel a little too robotic. It wasn’t just the dialogue; almost all the characters that we had grown to know and love were getting turned into hosts. Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) revealed his true identity to Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), and human characters like Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) met their gruesome fates. When no one can die and anyone’s consciousness can be transferred to another body, it’s hard to feel like there are stakes to anything that’s going on.

Season 3 managed to fix this issue by introducing the human construction worker Caleb (Aaron Paul). Caleb is a veteran whose life doesn’t look all that much different from a robotic drone working for Delos. Caleb added a fresh perspective to the series; unlike the other human characters, he wasn’t a deprived aristocrat, a tormented creator, or a complete imbecile. He was a hero defined by both his humility and his mortality. He served as a natural ally for Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) as she fought to set both hosts and humans free.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Westworld' Season 4: How One Costume Detail Unravels Charlotte Hale’s Character

Season 4 did what was nearly unthinkable with Caleb; he was turned into a host. After awakening from his imprisonment under Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) strict domain, Caleb realizes that he’s died countless times, and been resurrected in the same body. This could have completely disregarded everything that had made Caleb so unique, but it actually ended up being one of Season 4’s most satisfying character arcs.

Caleb has feared nothing more than having someone determine his fate for him. He lives life by his own rules, and is comfortable finding his own luck if it means not having to deal with corporate dictation. This is what attracts Caleb to Dolores in the first place. He sees someone in need, and she suggests that their fates have become intertwined for a more important purpose. There is an insidious conspiracy at play.

Caleb learns why his memory has been so fuzzy. The artificial intelligence innovator Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) had been performing experiments on human test subjects through his company Rehoboam. Although Caleb thought that he had been bringing in wanted fugitives during his time in the military, he had been manipulated by Rehoboam to bring in “outliers.” Caleb is infuriated. This gives him a compelling motivation to aid Dolores, and take down Serac’s regime before he’s able to unleash any further experiments.

Season 3 ends by teasing a partnership between Caleb and one of Westworld’s other flagship heroes: Maeve (Thandiwe Newton). Season 4 bridged the gap between them by showing Caleb becoming a father. He and Maeve both know the difficulties of raising a child in this volatile version of the future, but that doesn’t stop Caleb from doing his best to shield his daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark), from the cruelty of the world. It’s only when Frankie’s livelihood is put in danger that Caleb agrees to put an end to William’s (Ed Harris) bloodlust.

It was fascinating to see two parents set aside their families to reach a common goal, but unfortunately both Caleb and Maeve were doomed by their good intentions. Maeve is mortally wounded by the host version of William, and Hale’s forces abduct Caleb. Caleb is forced to learn the heartbreaking truth; these are all memories of a man whose mortality has been forsaken. Hale is willing to put Caleb through any torture imaginable in order to determine why he was the first human outlier. It’s powerful to see Caleb’s resilience; he knows that by resisting Hale, he may protect the outliers that have managed to survive.

Image via HBO

The one benefit to Caleb’s immortality is that he has already trained the perfect person to save him: his daughter, Frankie (Aurora Perrineau). Frankie remembers the lessons that her father had taught her, and she’s grown up to live a life just as virtuous as his. Frankie leads a band of humans that seek to stop Hale from unleashing her virus on humanity. Unraveling Hale’s plot requires breaking into Olympiad headquarters, which also gives Frankie the chance to reunite with her father.

Seeing Caleb realize that Frankie has grown up before his eyes is one of the most heartwarming moments of the season. Caleb comments that he got to witness “every parent’s dream.” He knows that mankind is destined to destroy itself, but he has faith that Frankie and her partner Odina (Morningstar Angeline) will keep fighting for the good that is out there. Caleb knows that he can’t stay with them, and he chooses to remain in the city. No parent should have to watch their child grow old. Caleb lived a human life, so it only makes sense for him to accept his death.

Westworld so often shows the cruelty that humans are capable of when they think they can live a life without consequences. The park is conceived on the concept that when left to their own devices, humans are willing to unleash their most twisted desires. Even if he no longer has a beating heart, Caleb’s journey has restored the lifeblood to the series.