HBO has brought back Westworld for the fourth season of the sci-fi drama. Picking up seven years after the events of Season 3, this new story will surely build on the mysteries the show has become known for. Critics became less enthused with the third season as it reached its explosive finale. But Season 4 is looking to rebuild the intrigue that propelled the first two seasons into the pop culture spotlight.

In Season 3, we saw the huge simulation of western life transform into a World War 2 setting. Season 4 features yet another transformation as the immersive game moves into a new phase that allows players to experience a romanticized version of American gangsters in the 1930s. The hyper-realistic simulation is a sight to behold and a major draw to the show, but the talent on display from the cast and the whirlwind journeys the characters face make this show destination programming.

Lots of familiar faces return. But some of them are not the characters we remember. If there’s one thing the show became known for as it progressed, it was increasingly complex narratives that made us question everything we were being shown. The show has always been anchored by a diverse and extremely talented cast. Many of whom received great acclaim and numerous award nominations for their Westworld characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the new season of HBO’s Westworld.

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina

The new season of Westworld features the return of Evan Rachel Wood, but she takes on the mysterious new role of Christina. We recognize Wood as Dolores Abernathy from the previous three seasons, but her original character met her demise in the Season 3 finale. We meet this new character in New York where she writes stories for video game NPCs, but her world is thrown when a man desperately tries to contact her saying she's controlling him.

Wood’s performance in the series so far has earned her huge acclaim leading to two Emmy nominations for Best Lead Actress - Drama. Season 4 promises to take her in some exciting new directions. It seems Dolores is behind her now. Woods has the fresh challenge of this new character after a wonderful run as the revolutionary Dolores. Although, the mysteries of Westworld run deep. Hopefully, we’ll soon find out the connection between Christina and Dolores.

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Everyone’s favorite Host makes a fierce return to the new season. Thandiwe Newton returns as Maeve Millay. Maeve, after freeing herself at the end of Season 3, is now living in a remote area. But she’s tracked down by Hosts and is forced to kill them all. She then finds out that the hosts were sent by William and she must reunite with Caleb to protect further targets. Newton’s performance in the first three seasons was one of the most praised aspects of the show. She received Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress for all three seasons and won for the second season.

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Jeffery Wright is set to reprise his role as Bernard Lowe. The character’s fate remains a mystery. In the Season 3 finale, Bernard discovered Dolores planted the key to the Sublime in his mind. Seeking answers, he enters the void and goes idle. He’s shown waking up in a post-credits scene after the finale, but he’s missing from the action of the first episode of Season 4. His role going forward is one of the many mysteries still to unfold in the coming episodes. Wright has received three Emmy nominations for his performance as Bernard. He’s a previous Emmy winner for his role in another HBO series, Angels in America.

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hall/Dolores Abernathy

Tessa Thompson joined the cast in the first season as Charlotte Hale. The role started small with Hale acting as an antagonistic business mogul. But the character grew significantly as the show continued. Eventually, she becomes an extension of Dolores, but they become enemies by the end of Season 3. The new season will show Charlotte pushing for the evolution of Host-kind regardless of humanity’s own path. Thompson’s star has risen dramatically since taking on her Westworld role. She can currently be seen in theaters as Valkyrie the new ruler of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Aaron Paul joined the cast of Westworld as Caleb Nichols starting with Season 3. After the dramatic events of the previous season, Caleb lives peacefully with his new family in California. Maeve learns of William’s plot to come after Caleb. She goes on to find him, and he agrees to go with her to protect William’s next target. Paul is certified television royalty who’s best known as Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad. He’s a five-time Emmy Award nominee and three-time winner for Best Supporting Actor for the role. Paul is set to reprise Jesse in a guest spot in the upcoming final episodes of Better Call Saul.

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Angela Sarafyan will return to Season 4 in her role as Clementine, but the exact details of how she comes back are still a mystery. Like much of the main cast, she was absent from the first episode of the season. Her Host form will likely turn up in the new season’s park. In Season 4, she only played a minimal role where a newly printed version of her assisted Maeve in her mission. We’ll have to see how everything unfolds as the new season progresses to learn what lies ahead for Clemintine.

Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black

Perhaps the most mysterious character of them all is Ed Harris as William, aka The Man in Black. By the end of Season 3, he’s launched a war against all Hosts left in the world. In the finale, he is seemingly killed by a Host version of himself. But when Season 4 kicks off, we see a version of William attempting to make a major deal for a facility at the Hoover Dam. We’re still waiting to see how the situation plays out, but it should be safe to say this version of William is not the same who spent all of those years in Westworld. Harris was nominated for Best Lead Actor at the Emmys for his performance in the second season.

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Luke Hemsworth is confirmed to return as the headstrong Ashley Stubbs. Last we saw Stubbs, he was nursing a fatal wound from the hands of William as Bernard entered the Valley Beyond. Where we’ll find him when he shows up in Season 4 remains to be seen. He might return to his role as Head of Security for the new mafia park, but for now, this is still part of the mystery.

James Marsden

Rounding out the main cast is the return of James Marsden. However, perhaps the biggest mystery yet to unfold is how he fits into this new story years after the death of Teddy Flood back in Season 2. Marsden sat out of the third season entirely, so there’s nothing to go off of in terms of hints of what’s to come for him in Season 4. Hopefully, he gets to cross paths with Christina and continue the story of star-crossed lovers.