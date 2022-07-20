Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.Westworld has pulled the curtains back on host Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) diabolical plan for humanity last Sunday with a surprising twist. For the first half of the fourth season, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have led audiences to believe that the main conflict of Westworld’s swan song would be centered around thwarting the rise of Hale’s bid to control humanity. With the release of the fourth episode, "Generation Loss," Nolan and Joy reveal that Hale has already won and that the conflict moving forward will look much different. But what was Hale’s plan, and how did she pull it off?

The version of Hale that the show deals with now in its final season is not the one we were first introduced to in Season 1; that original Hale was killed by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) inhabiting a host copy of Hale’s body. Once Dolores escaped the Westworld park using Hale’s likeness, she had her own control unit, or pearl, placed in a new build of her usual body portrayed by Wood. In Season 3, Dolores places a copy of her own pearl inside the Hale host, who then goes on to live Hale’s life and plots to privatize Delos under the orders of Dolores Prime.

Though she begins as a copy of Dolores Prime, Host Hale experiences an ongoing identity crisis while living Hale’s life. She deviates from the Dolores identity, and much like how Dolores Prime gained awareness amidst the collision of her Dolores identity and her Wyatt identity, Hale finds her own awareness as well, stuck between two psyches. When Dolores Prime leaves Hale and all of her other copies to die, Hale abandons her maker and sets off to make her own destiny, in an ironic parallel to Dolores Prime’s path to sentience. Hale is last seen in Season 3 making more hosts and having the Man in Black (Ed Harris) slashed by a host copy of himself. She doesn’t kill him, though – she keeps him prisoner in a cryogenic chamber. Years later, Hale plainly states her goal to him: she intends to reverse their roles and build a world where hosts are free to do whatever they want while humans are subjected to their whims and desires.

In Season 4, the Man in Black Host (presumably a copy of Hale) reclaims his position at Delos as CEO and begins enacting Hale’s plan for control by replacing key political and financial figures with hosts, also under Hale’s influence. Rehoboam, the AI supercomputer that dictates and directs all human activity, was shut down by Caleb (Aaron Paul), and the confusion of the aftermath is a prime time for a little cloak-and-dagger body-snatching. By the time Caleb and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) catch up to the Man in Black, 250 of Hale’s hosts have already infiltrated the top levels of government and industry to accomplish their agenda.

The goal? To build a new Delos Destinations park, of course. Delos receives pushback from the Vice President on the idea of building a new park on American soil – that is, until the Man in Black has him replaced with a host. The park, called "The Golden Age," is themed around 1920s prohibition-era Chicago. It’s basically a carbon copy of all the old narratives from Westworld and Shogunworld. The hub town of Temperance is functionally Sweetwater, the Mariposa Saloon is the Butterfly Club – same car, new paint. However, Hale smartly adds a new wrinkle that will ensure guests come running into the new park: a secret narrative modeled after the host uprising that occurred in the original Westworld park after the Gala Massacre. Park guests can follow Easter eggs and get to experience a whole new level of immersion by breaking into the “back rooms” of the park and fighting off rogue hosts. This is, however, all part of the experience.

Image via HBO

Caleb and Maeve discover the true purpose of the Golden Age park after being lured there by Hale. They find humans in observation rooms being commanded by a sonic signal to perform a sequence of tasks: build a tower of blocks, knock it down, and then shoot themselves. In a secure wing, they find a laboratory operated by drone hosts who experiment on swarms of flies. Hale and the Man in Black have been using flies to somehow compel humans to obey signaled commands, much like the way in which hosts listen to their signaled commands. By exploring the lab, Caleb and Maeve discover that Hale is growing parasites and mixing them with a dark black liquid. The liquid serves as a catalyst to speed up infection and attracts the flies via pheromones. Once the flies eat the parasite and become infected, they can then attack and transmit the disease to humans, transforming them into, as Hale quips, hosts. Production designer Jon Carlos breaks down this process in a behind-the-scenes special for season 4, episode 3.

While in the lab, the flies are drawn to Caleb behind the glass, perhaps implying that the pheromone that attracts the flies is somehow imbued in the clothes that guests wear, or in the food or drink they consume. Whatever the case may be, Hale’s goal is to draw human guests to the park and infect them with her parasite. Once infected, the human brain becomes susceptible to auditory commands via sonic towers hidden throughout the park. Hale uses these signals to make the guests in the park attack and wound Caleb during his escape with Maeve. Caleb himself is infected by the parasite, but he demonstrates a flaw in Hale’s plan when he resists her control. Hale commands Caleb to shoot Maeve, but instead makes his own decision to shoot the Man in Black.

In a shocking turn of events, Caleb and Maeve are both killed in the park that night, and Hale uses what she’s learned to tweak her plan. She discovers through Caleb’s resistance that the parasite doesn’t work as well on adult humans. Their minds become too rigid past a certain age. So, Hale targets children, and in a generation’s time of children and parasites growing in perfect symbiosis, Hale effectively takes over the human race. She reveals all of this to a host version of Caleb, who undergoes his 278th fidelity interview. When he escapes his interview, he discovers a world 23 years after his death, a world in which Hale already controls humanity with a giant sonic tower, as if they were all hosts. With Caleb and Maeve gone, no one is left to stop her.

Why Hale is trying to recreate Caleb is still unknown, but Caleb is clearly crucial to Hale’s plans moving forward. Hale specifically brought Caleb to the Golden Age park. She manipulated events to bring Caleb to her, even going as far as creating a host of his daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark), who confirms to Caleb that he is the only one Hale needs. Whether this has anything to do with Caleb’s history with Rehoboam is yet to be seen, but viewers would be wise to keep in mind that Caleb alone has administrative control over the AI system. Though Caleb and Maeve believe they destroyed Rehoboam’s last information node, anything is possible.

Image via HBO

There’s another unknown element to Hale’s plan. In the opening sequence of the season four premiere, the Man in Black host uses a fly swarm to take over a large server farm at the Hoover Dam. The Man in Black claims that this server contains data that was stolen from him 8 years ago, and that the person who can decrypt it has died. With this information, we can surmise that the guest data from the Sector 16 forge is held within these servers. This data is what the original Hale died trying to secure. It contains Ford’s (Anthony Hopkins) ultimate endgame for the Hosts, namely the virtual world of The Sublime. It’s what Rehoboam sought to more effectively subjugate the human race. Perhaps Hale’s plan is not going as smoothly as it seems. Perhaps she needs this data in the same way that Rehoboam needed it – to control humans.

We already know that there are “outliers” in Hale’s system of control. When Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) returns from The Sublime with a plan to save the world, he goes to Caleb’s daughter, Frankie, now all grown up and going by the name C (Aurora Perrineau). She’s aligned with a resistance group that extracts “outliers” before they’re terminated, indicating that they’re in the business of freeing human minds from machine control. Perhaps it’s more than a coincidence that Hale needs Caleb for her plan to work while Bernard needs his daughter to beat it.

Hale runs a company called Olympiad Entertainment, which is the same company that new character Christina (also played by Wood) writes storylines for NPCs in video games. After a man named Peter harasses Christina and accuses her of controlling everything in his life, Christina is forced to reckon with the possibility that he’s telling the truth after she finds an old story that seems based on Peter. Is Hale using the Olympiad writers to keep humans on loops? To keep them ignorant of the truth? When Christina writes a story, is she really just writing commands for humans, which then get blasted out from the sonic tower? Is she designing the same kinds of loops that kept the Westworld hosts in line with the narrative? As Hale tells Caleb, “It was time for a new narrative.”

Though there are still some secrets being kept from the audience, and Hale’s plan seems like it’s still vulnerable to attack from Bernard, C, and an unearthed Maeve, for the current moment it’s evident that Hale has won. Her plan worked, and she now runs human society in the same way Delos ran the parks. Everyone is stuck in their little loops while the hosts do what they please. It’s a far cry from what the original Dolores envisioned for humanity through her sacrifice, but though Hale has all of Dolores’ memories from Westworld, she isn’t Dolores anymore. She has her own agenda, and her own empire to run.

Season 4 of Westworld is currently airing on HBO, with new episodes premiering every Sunday.