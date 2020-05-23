Man in Black Could Be Big Bad (Again) on ‘Westworld’ Season 4, Jonathan Nolan Teases

It’s only been a few weeks since the Westworld Season 3 finale and we’re already looking ahead to Season 4. At least, series co-creator Jonathan Nolan is already looking ahead, which means we are, too, and subsequently seeing if any of his teases could help fuel a whole new set of theories.

Turns out, Nolan might have dropped a notable clue during a virtual roundtable discussion courtesy of the Paley Center for Media (via Entertainment Weekly), which aired earlier this week. The roundtable discussion was all about Westworld and featured some of the main cast of Season 3 — Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson — as well as the show’s executive producers: Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Denise Thé. During the 40-minute chat with the key Westworld players, Nolan shared what could potentially be a big tease about the forthcoming fourth season, or, at minimum, some insight about where his head is at in crafting the shape of the continuing story.

“I’m a big believer in being guided by irony,” Nolan shared during the virtual chat. “[William] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.”

Now, this is by no means absolute confirmation from Nolan the Man in Black is going to return to his former status as Westworld‘s big bad or that he is, in fact, going to kill everyone. Then again, considering the way the story for Harris’ character, William, ended in the Season 3 finale episode (I don’t wanna spoil too much!), it’s not entirely unthinkable. With the human William out of the way thanks to Thompson’s Halores host using a Man in Black host to kill him, an alliance between these two Westworld characters has them primed to be the bad guys in the next season. For Harris, who wasn’t the most thrilled about his Season 3 arc, his comments on working with Thompson as the Man in Black tease his excitement to return to familiar territory.

“I was happy to get back in my black suit,” Harris remarked during the roundtable. “I have no idea what they have planned for me. I’m teamed with Tessa, I know. Hopefully, we can do some rightful damage.”

You can watch the complete Westworld Paley Front Row conversation below. Westworld Season 4 is coming soon. For more, check out our revealing interview about Westworld Season 3 with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Denise Thé.