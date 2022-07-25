Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld.

In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.

More concerning is that Hale has developed a bit of a god complex over the decades that she has now been ruling over everything. She has become a deity of destruction, exercising complete command over everything and everyone no matter the toll it takes on them. One standout scene sees her ordering a piano player with bloody fingers to continue playing faster and faster. Not content with this, she orders all the surrounding people to begin dancing without rest until they begin to fall down. It is horrifying to see these people suffer silently, unable to even cry out as their bodies are no longer their own. Thompson is absolutely delightful in this moment, chewing the scene to pieces as she captures the way her character drinks in the power that she has to order all those around her. She is nothing short of dastardly, elevated by the eerie sonic emissions that keep everyone under her thumb. While Thompson is clearly having a lot of fun here, it also masks Hale's growing sense of unease.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Best Tessa Thompson Movies to Watch After 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Sure, she can make them into a throne for her to gracefully sit down on while giving a monologue about being bored with it all. However, Hale has become concerned that the power she has gained might be slipping through her fingers. Humans have begun to wake up out of their trance, suddenly aware of their reality. While the hosts have turned this into a game, hunting them down for sport, many have become similarly disillusioned with what they are doing. The cracks are beginning to show, threatening to shatter all that Hale has worked so hard to build. Thompson is able to thread this needle perfectly, bringing to life the external arrogance she puts forth that masks her internal anxieties. Hale can go from being cocky as she shapes the world to her every whim to then frightened that it could all be taken from her. It makes her even more terrifying given that she is only barely clinging to control, both of herself and the world, by a thread. The way she absentmindedly picks at her still-wounded arm, an injury that happened last season that she tellingly hasn’t fixed, makes this all the more frightfully fascinating to behold. It is a reminder of how she continues to carry a dark past with her into what could be an even bleaker future.

This all comes as this week's episode slowed things down a bit and occasionally struggled to keep the momentum going forward more than prior ones. There were indeed many elements that felt a bit uncertain, even extraneous to the point of being unnecessary, when placed alongside the more compelling core. However, it was Thompson’s performance that elevated everything. Every time Hale enters a scene, whether during a conversation in a coffee shop or overlooking the city as she contemplates what to do next, you just couldn’t help being mesmerized by the maniacal force she has become. Not only has she become a believable villain, but she is also a dynamic screen presence. Even in the wake of the show's biggest revelation yet in the prior episode, her performance is what keeps the tension going. While the show has had solid villains, Hale is the one who succeeded where those before her had failed. Thompson is not just good at showing why her character is a cut above, but she reveals just how willing she is to do anything to keep her power. It is all that she has left as the malevolent creator of this world, and it is eating her up inside that she may lose it. The way Thompson embodies desperation that is wrapped in an abundance of menace is as outstanding as it is ominous.

Even as Season 3 of Westworld was less than compelling, the way this season builds off of where we last saw Hale is the television equivalent of spinning straw into gold. Shows need a good villain and Thompson has shown she is more than up to the task, especially when the writing just lets her embrace the depths of the character’s depravity. It takes the stakes to new heights, making the story cut deeper than it has in a while. It gives the narrative not only something to rally around, but makes the most of Thompson's riveting screen presence. She is still the host we knew from before, though she has become something much more than that. The absolute power she has gained has warped her mind and she will cling to it no matter what it takes. The way Thompson revels in the almost ritualistic power she has over others is good stuff as it builds sequences that really make you believe she is capable of anything. It is yet another way that Westworld has continued to take its story in better new directions, offering up promising future narrative threads for the remaining three episodes still ahead this season. If it continues to see Thompson completely commanding the screen as she did so excellently in this episode, then that is reason enough to keep coming back for more to see where it all ends up.