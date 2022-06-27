Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.

From show creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, the HBO series Westworld has returned for a fourth season that jumps seven years forward in time and presents a disorienting new reality that continues to lead its audience down a path of questioning anything and everything that presents itself as reality. Everything feels unsettling, as you wonder who’s a host and who’s a human, while some who were human are now hosts, some hosts have become different beings from what they once were, and some have evolved in their abilities, all talking steps toward whatever terrifying goal they’ve set their sights on now.

During this interview with Collider, Evan Rachel Wood (who now plays Christina, a writer living in what looks like a futuristic New York City) and Joy talked about having a general roadmap and direction for the entire series, getting to see new sides of some of the characters’ personalities, the reinvention of Wood’s involvement, how Christina evolved as a character, the return of James Marsden, and that Joy feels there is still more story to tell, beyond this season.

COLLIDER: In keeping with the previous three seasons, there’s obviously a lot going on in Season 4, and it feels like there’s a lot to unpack. It feels very different, and yet somehow feels very intertwined with everything that’s come before. Lisa, how much of where you’re at, at this point in the storytelling, is what you always wanted to get to eventually, and how much evolved out of what you did with the three previous seasons?

LISA JOY: I think that from the beginning when Jonah [Nolan] and I were working on the pilot, we started to map out a general roadmap and direction for the entire series, so the big strokes of this are very much something that we had in mind. The execution of it, like when certain reveals happen and the nuances in some of the character development, are all things that we found, along the way, by just collaborating with our writers and our actors, watching their performances, and growing them organically from there.

It’s been more than two years since we’ve last seen the show and these characters, and things have moved seven years forward this season. What should fans of the show know, going into this season? What should they brace themselves for? How scared should we be?

JOY: Everything’s going to be fine. It’s always fine on Westworld. Nothing to worry about. Nothing to see here. I think they should brace themselves for some new worlds, and for seeing some very new sides of people’s personalities, and for meeting some new and very exciting characters along the way. There’s a lot of reinvention to Evan’s world this season, and I’m excited for it!

Evan, how much did you actually know about this season, going in? Did you know what the full arc would be for you? Did you just have pieces or a partial framework? Especially with it being a new character, did you need more information?

EVAN RACHEL WOOD: Normally, I’m given a framework, and then it gets filled in, as the scripts come in. I’ll get a general idea, usually saving whatever giant reveal is gonna be in the finale. They’re pretty good at saving that, even with the actors. I know where I’m headed, but that’s about it. This season was just a different approach. Maybe I needed less information because I wasn’t really living by host rules, I was living by human rules and I could rely a bit more on instinct, rather than, “Would I do this? Do robots do that? Would this happen?” It was just a different approach.

What’s it like for you, as an actor, to return to a show where you’re familiar with the world and the story and how things have been progressing, but now you’re a new piece in that puzzle? It seems like a really unusual experience.

WOOD: It is, yeah, but really special. I don’t know how many people can say that they’ve been on a show for almost 10 years. Even though we’ve only done four seasons we’ve been shooting the show since 2014 and every season, I get to come back a little different, either in a different world, or a completely different side of my character, or a completely new character altogether. It’s exciting to think that, once the show is done, I’ll be able to look back at all these different iterations of the character, or new characters, that I’ve gotten to play. It’s fun. It’s rare that you get to do that.

Lisa, did you always know that Dolores would eventually die and that you would still want Evan involved beyond that role?

JOY: I knew that Dolores’s journey would come to an end, but it was just too hard to not work with Evan anymore, so we had to invent this whole new character. I’m hoping the audience doesn’t notice that they look similar. We changed the hair color and everything, so hopefully, they won’t notice any resemblance.

Was it a double decision, deciding that Dolores was actually dead and that you would then also still be bringing Evan back as Christina?

JOY: We knew no one else could play Christina quite as well as Evan would be able to.

WOOD: I had to mow the Nolans’ lawn a few times, to make sure I could get back on the show. I was like, “Hey guys, I was just in the neighborhood.”

JOY: I had every intention of continuing to work with Evan. She’s such a versatile actor. I knew that no one character could define her, and so exploring this new character is great.

Evan, how did you find out about all of this? Did they say, "You’re not going to have Dolores anymore, but you’ll still have a job,” or did you think you were done with the show?

WOOD: Jonah called me before the end of Season 3 and told me what was happening, and I had to ask a lot of questions because I’m very attached to the characters that I play. I needed to know just how much I was grieving, where I was going, and how I was coming up. He basically said, “Yes, Dolores is dead.” I was like, “Really dead?” And he said, “Yes, really dead. But you are coming back. You’ll look like you and sound like you, but you will not be Dolores.” That’s all I knew, coming back.

JOY: I told you that you wouldn’t have to wear a corset.

WOOD: You did tell me I wouldn’t have to wear a corset, that’s true.

What was it that made Christina the right fit for this season? What was it about her, as a character? What purpose did you want her to serve?

JOY: We’re exploring a new world, or several new worlds, this season and I wanted a very relatable, very human figure to connect with, to explore the world through their eyes. Evan has so much humanity, as a performer, and paired with Ariana [DeBose], who’s also just so vibrant and alive, it just felt so immediate to me, the connection with those characters. If I was in my twenties, exploring the big city and going out with a couple girlfriends, these would be the gals to do it with, so we just wrote to that.

Evan, what was that like for you? This show, for three seasons, had a lot of death and a lot of dark subject matter. What was it like to find yourself in scenes where you’re playing opposite this character that is so light and vibrant, and that you could actually have a little bit of fun with?

WOOD: It was exciting. It was exciting to get to be vulnerable and to show a bit more emotion. I think there’s even an ad-libbed line of mine in one of the episodes. I just watched the first four [episodes] and I thought, “Oh, my god, they actually used a line of mine.” Especially with Dolores, it was very by the book because it had to be. It was very precise. So, it was nice to feel like I could play around a bit more and I wasn’t going to break a host rule by doing something that I’m not supposed to be doing.

There’s always a bit of a sense of disorientation when watching this show, and it seems that Christina is even experiencing a bit of that herself — especially finding herself on a date with James Marsden’s character and not knowing why she feels connected to him. Is figuring that out a key to unlocking what’s going on with her? Are we going to get more of what’s really going on there?

WOOD: Perhaps. That’s part of the fun mystery of this season is we’re seeing these characters that we know and love, but they aren’t themselves. What does that mean, and how are they going to relate to each other, in this world and as these people? Is it going to end well? Who are they, really? At the end of the day, I think that’s what we’re trying to figure out.

Lisa, I don’t know whether you were joking or not, but I thought it was funny that you recently said that your mom always wanted you to write rom-coms and that this is as close as you’ve gotten to doing that. Were you consciously thinking about that when you wrote a bit of that in? Or was that just a natural fit at this point in the season?

JOY: As much as my mom would like to think I was, I wasn’t doing it to please her, or I would be a doctor right now. It’s writing in a different genre. It’s no longer sci-fi. Now, it’s just naturalism, in a way. She goes on a date, so what kind of banter would you have on a date? It’s about trying to make it as relatable and realistic as possible. And of course, it’s not that realistic because no one ever goes on a blind date and finds James Marsden there. No one’s luck is that good. But the disorientation, like you said, and the fear and trepidation that goes into meeting someone new, wondering who they are, wondering if you can trust them, and wanting to make a connection, but being unsure if it’s real or elusory, those are high stakes things that everybody encounters in this world. Being able to explore that kind of drama was a lot of fun.

Lisa, do you see this as the final season of the series? Do you feel like there’s still more story to tell?

JOY: I see more story to tell. I know how I want it to end, and there’s a bit more to go.

WOOD: There had better be because I want to know how it ends. I’ve been waiting for almost a decade. I’ve wanted to know. We’ve always heard that they had an idea of how the show was going to end, and I’ve waited patiently. I want to know what it is.

