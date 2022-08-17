Westworld is the hit HBO series that takes viewers on a journey into the titular theme park where humans can interact with hosts (robots who look and feel just like human beings) and live out their fantasies often in a dark and twisted manner. The park itself hasn't really been a part of the show regularly since Season 2 though we've had glimpses of it throughout the rest of the series and even got a brief look at a new park in Season 4. However, the storyline has since switched to the hosts taking over the human world.

But with the end of Season 4, which felt like a nice wrap to the show, co-creator Lisa Joy spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the series and the decision to end the season on that note, and how it feels like a perfect end to the series as a whole but how, currently, the series isn't over and could still carry on.

Joy was asked about the choice to have the finale feel like a series end, but with her plans and what we know from Season 4, it's definitely an interesting twist into where Westworld can go. Season 4 ended with Dolores in the sublime creating a new world and that world is, for the most part, back to the Westworld we know from the first and second seasons where everything started. And while that could have served as the perfect end to the series, Joy had some wonderful insight into her thinking for The Hollywood Reporter.

Image via HBO

RELATED: How 'Westworld' Season 4's Finale Soundtrack Mirrored Its Storytelling

"Well, it’s really… it’s a funny thing. This is very personal. I think it’s because of COVID that I’m going to answer this more honestly than I maybe should, and more personally. I’ve always had this fantasy of humans not having to be humans, of being able to just be an orb of light," Joy said. "If we could all be orbs of lights and you could shine different colors and resonate, or sounds like beautiful notes, and you can make a sound together."

She went on to talk about the weight of society and how the series reflects the future that Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores is building:

"So much about our physical forms, about the weight of society and its gaze upon us — we inherit a lot of things from the outside world that are impossible to shake off and that sometimes make connection difficult. That sometimes I think is even knowing oneself. You have to strip down beneath all of that and really hold on. I’m not saying that culture and race and gender doesn’t affect us, and it isn’t a beautiful thing. But I am saying that we are all from space, one human race. And we work as a collective to either continue to live on this earth or to destroy ourselves on this earth. I always like to be very clear. We won’t be destroying the earth. The earth is going to be fine. We’ll be destroying ourselves and the ability for the earth to sustain us."

It will be interesting to see the world that Dolores is building but also if this is really the end and we don't get a fifth season, at least we have Joy's message and her thinking behind the choice to keep our imaginations going.