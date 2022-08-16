Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4, Episode 8 spoilers.HBO was searching for “the next Game of Thrones,” and for all intents and purposes, Westworld fulfilled that requirement. It’s another expensive, ambitious series based on a well-known property, and features a score worthy of its epic scope. Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi created one of the most unique and exciting soundtracks on television. With its clever needle drops, Westworld leaves behind some cool Easter Eggs for dedicated fans within its soundtrack.

Westworld rarely gives exact dates, but since it takes place in a not so distant future, our pop culture exists within the reality of the series. This allows the show to use orchestral songs from a wide variety of artists, as well as Djawadi’s original compositions. Westworld has covered songs from such musicians as Lou Reed, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Radiohead, and The White Stripes among others.

These songs aren’t chosen randomly; they coincide with the narrative arcs. It’s only fitting that the first season ends with “Exit Music For A Film,” that there’s a bloody shootout as “Paint it Black” plays, and that Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) idealized version of reality uses “Perfect Day.” The Season 4 finale features some exciting new choices, as well as some familiar favorites. It offers a nice companion commentary for fans that are still scratching their heads about the baffling nature of the last episode.

There are a few fun callbacks to the show’s past. The original “Sweetwater” theme returns as Dolores brings the show back to its roots in the original park, and “This World” underscores her final monologue. These tracks are played whenever the show is indicating that the loop is continuing. “Bicameral Man” plays as Christina awakens to find herself standing face to face with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). Although they are two different consciousnesses, they exist within the same mind.

Season 2 focused on the hosts' journey to find “The Door,” a mysterious passageway that leads them into a digital afterlife called “The Sublime.” The theme song “Vanishing Point” originated in the episode of the same name; this first plays as Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) makes his way to The Sublime in the Valley Beyond. The theme is brought back in the Season 4 finale when Christina realizes she never left the afterlife; she created a puzzle for herself to solve. The “Free Will” theme from Season 3 plays during this realization as well. Peter (Aaron Stanford), her roommate Maya (Ariana DeBose), and the other hosts that “remember” Dolores are just part of her creation.

Djawadis’s other original compositions from Season 3 return as one of the show’s most beloved characters meets his fate. Although Westworld’s third season was divisive, it introduced the human construction worker Caleb (Aaron Paul) into the mix. Caleb proves that there are some aspects of mankind that are worth fighting for. “Unsubscribe” plays during Caleb’s escape, and “Hope” plays during his final conversation with his daughter, Frankie (Aurora Perrineau). It’s a nice closure to Caleb’s arc; although we don’t see him perish, he stays behind on the dock as he watches Frankie leave the city. He is trapped within a host’s body, but he got to see his daughter grow up into someone that he could be proud of.

The finale’s title, “Que Sera, Sera,” comes from the iconic Doris Day song. Caleb doesn’t remember all the words, but he hums the tune as he realizes who Frankie is. It’s a song about what promises the future has in store; “whatever will be, will be, the future's not ours to see.” Caleb is gifted with knowing his future. He thought that he would be tormented forever in the prison that Hale had built for him. It’s okay that he doesn’t know the lyrics; Caleb’s eventual fate is left ambiguous.

Westworld has fun whenever it gets to use a non-orchestral song. William (Ed Harris) is now a host, but he’s still an old-fashioned guy. Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” blasts as he drives through his version of paradise: an all-out war where every host and human is left to fend for themselves. William survives this “ring of fire” that he gets himself into, but he’s not so lucky when he duels Hale in The Forge.

Westworld Season 4 was maddening, ambitious, and at some points, even beautiful. The show’s dialogue remains just as frank and expositional as ever, and the standout moments have been when the show has left it to the visuals, story, and music. This season included such highlights as Blondie’s “Call Me” during Bernard’s diner fight, Fleurie’s “Love and War” during Maeve’s rescue of Frankie, and Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” as William initiates his endgame. Westworld’s Season 4 soundtrack was all over the place, and that’s the same thing that you can say about the series itself.