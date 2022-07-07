Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.If you’ve ever seen anything written by Jonathan Nolan, you know the man loves his time loops. Sometimes those are literal cycles (Interstellar, Memento) or thematic loops (The Prestige, The Dark Knight), but Nolan is a writer who likes to show the same thing over and over again in different contexts. This was part of the reason that the first season of Westworld was so entertaining. It’s a mystery box that actually pays off; Nolan seems to know how to do what J.J. Abrams never could. Unfortunately, Westworld struggled to maintain its “mystery box” hook in subsequent seasons. After a while, the plot became so convoluted and confusing that it felt like Nolan and Lisa Joy were just trying to purposefully keep everything as vague as possible. When every character can be revived, no one is clearly a human or a host, and everything is bound to be repeated, why should viewers invest in anything? Despite what the end of the first season suggested, Westworld may have never escaped the maze.

Evan Rachel Wood’s performance as Dolores was undoubtedly the emotional crux of the first season. She is a victim who is abused, and takes ownership of her life in a path of revenge. Unfortunately, Dolores’ different personalities and inconsistent characterization made her harder to connect with over the course of the subsequent seasons. The show had managed to lose sight of its most endearing character. However, Westworld’s fourth season has given fans a new partnership that fills that gap.

The end of Season 3 teased the team up between Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul), who join forces following Dolores’ battle against the evil tech developer Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel). Season 4 picks up with a time jump, which moves the show’s timeline into the near future where the world is recovering from the agency that Dolores granted it with. Caleb is now a family man; he has a wife, Uwade (Nozipho Mclean), and a daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). Despite helping launch the revolution with Dolores, Caleb is back to working his old job as a construction worker.

However, Maeve hasn’t been quite as successful in retaining her family’s safety. One of the most powerful storylines in Westworld has been how Maeve has taken ownership of her traumatic past and rewritten her own story. She knows that her daughter (Jasmyn Rae) is simply programmed to make her sympathetic, but Maeve rejects the story’s tragic ending, and chooses to raise the girl and expose her to the truth. Unfortunately, she’s now being hunted by agents sent by William (Ed Harris). Once again, Maeve is on the run, and she informs Caleb that his happy family life is in danger.

Even if Westworld may lose you with its story, it found stakes that made it worth investing in again. Caleb and Maeve are both empathetic characters, and they're both entirely sure of who they are. Caleb is definitely a human, and his tragic experiences as a war veteran were weaponized against him by Serac and Delos. Maeve is clearly a host, but she’s been a remarkably consistent character throughout, and has never been deceptive in her motivations. However, it’s not just the clarity of these characters’ identities that make them engaging. They are both comfortable within a status quo, yet Westworld is a show that constantly wants to shake up the viewer’s perception of what it’s actually about. Caleb and Maeve are trying to make sense of a world that is unclear, and amidst all the various schemes, their goals are fairly straightforward. Both Caleb and Maeve just want a simple, happy life, and they’re both forced to fight for it yet again.

Seeing these two team up has been rewarding, and not just because of their similarities. Westworld has been both praised and criticized for the way that it confronts gender roles, but it's nice to see a true partnership between characters that is not romantic in the slightest. Caleb respects Maeve, and acknowledges all the pain she endured under the park’s cruelest visitors. Maeve is heartbroken by Caleb’s experience in combat; he doesn’t have the luxury of being able to bring his friends back to life. Neither character is particularly sentimental, but there’s an unspoken respect between them that is very endearing. In a way, both characters are trying to reclaim the roles that they were “programmed” to have. Caleb’s profession as a construction worker only served the needs of those in power, but when the power dynamic shifted, his role allowed him to build a future that is literally “more constructive.” He doesn’t choose to be a rebel because he doesn’t want to be one. Maeve is no longer seeking revenge, but actively fighting to protect the other hosts. Neither character has anything ambitious in mind; they’re just trying to survive.

Yet, in Westworld, those that shape the future are bound to face the consequences of their actions. Caleb and Maeve may not have been the architect of Dolores’ revolution, but they played a key part in it. It’s also just great to see the show acknowledge the past without reiterating it. Even if they’re not trapped in a loop anymore, Maeve and Caleb share powerful conversations about how they’re still mourning what they lost.

You don’t need to constantly be remembering plot points and Easter eggs to get invested in Westworld’s fourth season. Ironically, a show that has been ambitious as Westworld has benefited from doing something very simple: putting two likable characters in danger. While the rest of the season will surely have more cliffhangers, reveals, cameos, and flashbacks, Maeve and Caleb are reason enough to keep tuning in.