Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4, Episode 7 spoilers.As we continue to hurtle to the endgame of this season of Westworld after the penultimate episode “Metanoia,” everything that we had expected has been seemingly thrown out the window. The story had been building to a confrontation between Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the last remaining humans who can consciously oppose her. It was the fight we all knew was coming as she had fundamentally reshaped the world to emerge as the most compelling villain the series has had in a long while. The story set itself on a collision course as the duo of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) infiltrated the tower in an attempt to take her down in order to free the world from her grasp for good.

However, everything did not quite go as hoped. The conventional confrontation ended up being pushed to the side for a more surprising subversion. We did get to see Maeve and Hale duke it out in a brutal brawl, albeit in front of a noticeably digital background, that ends in what is essentially a stalemate save for the intervention of host William (Ed Harris). He comes almost literally out of nowhere, shooting Maeve directly in the head after she gives a monologue about having hope for the next world even if she fails. We quickly realize that he has other motivations and that this isn’t a rescue mission. William informs Hale that he is actually going to take over before shooting her in the head as well. Both Hale and Maeve float in the water while he walks off. He then tracks down Bernard up in Hale’s tower and, you guessed it, shoots him as well. Really leaning into his desire for destruction, William then transmits a tone over the city that gets everyone to start attacking each other. Chaos takes hold and bodies are soon strewn all over the street. William then puts on his familiar hat, becoming the Man in Black once more, and walks out towards the violence he has now brought down on the city. Visually, this is a great final shot. Thematically, it's another story.

All of this ended up feeling almost intentionally anticlimactic. Everything William did basically rendered the conflict largely inert as he undercut the stakes by setting the world on fire himself. Once again, there is no real chance to save anything and the path forward feels increasingly uncertain. It was a massive narrative gamble that, while it pushed the story into uncharted territory for the final episode, frequently felt rather hollow. While Westworld has never been a show whose priority is following a straightforward path, it can also twist itself into knots. Season 3 was proof of that and, even as this season worked overtime to put that behind it, this episode felt like it walked dangerously close to falling into old habits. That could certainly all change based on how the finale wraps things up, though there remains the unshakeable feeling that things have stumbled a bit. While it is unlikely that Hale is permanently dead as we see her body get carried away in a preview of the next episode, the potential deaths of other characters lacked the impact they should have had. Maeve has already died once and to go through that again feels like a bit of a retread. Even the catharsis and tragedy felt in the rescue of Caleb (Aaron Paul) is not without some hicupps.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Westworld' Season 4 Shows There Are Some Fates Worse Than Death

Seeing him reunite with his daughter (Aurora Perrineau) was significant, though her getting shot when they get swarmed by an attacking horde is staged somewhat awkwardly. It seems to just be a minor wound that makes her have to limp along, though that can certainly all change. Of course, there is also the lingering question of what is going on with Teddy (James Marsden) and Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). They spend most of this episode roaming the streets, as if the show just needed to give them something to do, and witnessing things spiral out of control. Christina is desperate to help people by using her control of the narrative, though Teddy seems to know something she doesn’t. In the final moments, she asks him directly “what can’t these people see me?” Teddy then tells her that this is “because you’re not in this world.” He clarifies further by saying “it’s real, but you’re not.” This all flies in the face of everything we’ve seen up until now as Christina has had multiple interactions with characters throughout the world. There was her controlling boss, her roommate, and even Hale at one point. The episode doesn’t dwell on this too much as we instead just cut to William walking away from the exploding tower into the dark world he has now created. While the show needn’t make itself fully comprehensible just yet, this potential “twist” doesn’t inspire confidence in where this storyline will go. Either it will be a way of robbing the meaning of everything we’ve seen of Christina thus far or it is meant to be taken more poetically, both of which are big swings that may not connect for the home runs we'd hope in the next episode.

There is the whole rest of what has taken place in the sublime to unravel as well. Left dangling are a whole lot of cryptic actions and statements delivered by the all-seeing Bernard that may now himself be dead. He seemed to know that this was all going to go awry and even warned his friends that they would likely die. Perhaps this was all part of his plan and his knowledge from the sublime gave him insights that show sacrifice would be required to start anew. This type of talk has come up multiple times with Maeve, in particular, giving that potentially illuminating monologue about having hope for a new world. Hale also was essentially pulling the plug on the world she had built. She had become disillusioned with playing god any longer when the cost to the hosts was getting to be so high. What does all this mean in the context of the show’s thematic and emotional aspirations? That remains a bit opaque as there is the sense that key revelations are still being withheld from both us as an audience and all the characters who aren’t Bernard. It is asking us to take a leap of faith into the unknown once more. The narrative bottom has essentially dropped out and we are in free fall without much idea where it will end up. While surprising, it also feels sporadic.

It all makes this episode the weakest of the season. There is still the chance that the finale will make this forgivable once we see how all the pieces come together. This season has been a surprisingly strong one and a misstep just before the finish line doesn’t mean it is doomed to fall apart. Reimagining large parts of the story have made the majority of the episodes more entertaining and imaginative than it has been in a while. With that being said, if the show is going to throw us for a loop, it makes the final episode all the more important. Even the most favorable start can be undone by a conclusion that doesn’t capitalize on the promise of what came before. No one remembers how good you came out of the gate if you faceplant and are overtaken right at the end. Right now that is what Westworld is facing down. All of the various characters have either been destroyed, at least temporarily, or scattered to the winds. It is an undeniably bold move to upend the story like this so close to the season finale. However, there remains the potential that it could bite off more than it can fully chew. The title of next week’s finale “Que Será, Será,” loosely translated as "whatever will be, will be,” indicates that much may be lost and out of the characters’ control. It gestures towards a somber tone that the show might very well pull off even as it has its work cut out for it.