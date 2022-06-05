HBO has just released a new poster for the upcoming fourth season of its epic sci-fi series Westworld during its closing night headlining event at the ATX TV Festival. The Emmy-winning drama series will return for its long-awaited fourth season on Sunday, June 26.

The new poster was revealed during a panel that featured Lisa Joy who serves as co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer, Alison Schapker who serves as writer and executive producer. Series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau appeared at the event as well. James Marsden, who appeared on previous seasons of the show, also made a surprise appearance on the panel. The surprise appearance accompanied news that Marsden was returning to the series for Season 4. Ariana DeBose and Daniel Wu also star in the series along with Aaron Paul.

The new poster features the series' signature tension between biological and technological life, with a robotic arm reaching into a skull. The poster also features the words "adapt or die", ominous words for a series that explores the limitations and infinite possibilities of both organic and artificial life. The logline for the season also reaches toward this thesis, describing the series as "[a] dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth."

Image via HBO

Westworld originally premiered in 2016 and was met with positive reviews and a large viewership. The upcoming Season 4 of the series comes after an extended hiatus, with the third season airing way back in 2020. Westworld is based on a film written by the legendary author Michael Crichton, who also wrote Jurassic Park, which was later adapted to the big screen by Steven Spielberg. Crichton's work often focused on the tension between technological advancements and the human capacity for its own inventive tendencies.

Westworld was created for television by Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Joy and Nolan also serve as executive producers alongside Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions serve as the production companies in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Season 4 of Westworld is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Until then, however, you can check out the chilling new poster for the season below: