The Big Picture Mondo is releasing a limited Westworld Season 4 vinyl with 34 tracks by composer Ramin Djawadi.

The vinyl features notable song covers by Djawadi from artists such as Billie Eilish and Radiohead.

The edition comes with a slipcase to house all four seasons' soundtracks, and ships internationally.

Even though Westworld fans are still pretty angry that the HBO series didn’t get to wrap up its story, there are some small victories that they can still celebrate. Today, Mondo and Watertower Music announced that the fourth – and probably last – vinyl of the Westworld soundtrack has been released, and you can already purchase it at the Mondo website.

The Westworld Season 4 vinyl has 34 tracks that were once again composed by Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones). This is the first time that this soundtrack will be released on vinyl, and the Mondo pressing is limited to 3,000 copies. So, true vinyl and Westworld fans should hurry up. The new edition also ships internationally.

According to Mondo themselves, the edition was pressed on 140g vinyl and the 3xLP features the fully extended score that is housed in a tri-fold gatefold sleeve with a die cut outer jacket. Collectors will be glad to know that the Westworld Season 4 vinyl includes a slipcase to house all four seasons’ soundtracks.

'Westworld' Soundtrack Also Features Billie Eilish and Radiohead Covers

Aside from the riveting score from the series, the Westworld soundtrack also features Ramin Djawadi’s reimagination of popular songs that were featured in the series through his lens. The songs include “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “The Day The World Went Away” by Nine Inch Nails, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean, “Pyramid Song” by Radiohead and others.

In an official statement, series creator Jonathan Nolan spoke about how ambitious his plan for Westworld was and how Djawadi made all the difference when trying to achieve that narrative standpoint:

“As 'Westworld' came together, Lisa [Joy, creator, producer and co-showrunner] and I knew that we wanted to take enourmous risks with the narrative of the show, tossing the audience into the deep end with our story. And we were able to take those risks, knowing that, in addition to our incredible cast, we were collaborating with Ramin Djawadi, an artist whose ability to translate even the most nuanced narrative idea into music is peerless.”

Even though fans agree that Westworld did lose a bit of its way after Season 1, the cancelation after Season 4 took viewers by surprise because after sticking with the sci-fi series for several years, it’d be nice to see whatever happened to both androids and human characters should the story get properly wrapped. Fans and cast members did hope that HBO would eventually come around and allow the show to end properly, but it’s been almost two years since the cancelation and that possibility seems less and less likely.

Ramin Djawadi recently worked on the soundtrack of House of the Dragon, video game adaptation Fallout, and the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem.

The Westworld Season 4 vinyl can be purchased at the Mondo website.