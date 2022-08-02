Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).

The two characters come together over the course of Season 4’s sixth episode, “Fidelity.” In the present timeline, Frankie assists Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) in rebuilding the newly excavated Maeve. They transfer Maeve’s consciousness into a new pearl (the control unit that houses the host’s mind) and use futuristic technology to repair her external appearance. As Maeve’s programming reboots, Frankie battles with a host copy of Jay (Daniel Wu), one of the members of the rebellion. As the host-Jay threatens Frankie, she tricks him into turning directly toward the now-fully functional Maeve, who—in true Maeve fashion—stabs him through the skull with a sword. Frankie tells Maeve she is Caleb’s daughter, to which Maeve responds, “Of course you are,” which brings the two together as the show’s latest human-host pairing.

As established in the episode’s flashback opening, Frankie (played by Celeste Clark as a child) has spent her life trying to survive the tyranny of Dolores-Hale. Her mother, Uwade (Nozipho McLean), leads the outlier rebellion, saving the lives of the humans who manage to evade Dolores-Hale’s control. Her mother’s efforts are not always successful, though, and Frankie watches members of the group die at the hands of hosts. She thus harbors a deep hatred for the host species. Her distrust of hosts is also specifically targeted at Maeve, who is the last person with whom she saw her father. For Frankie, Maeve embodies what the hosts have taken from her. However, after Maeve protects her from host-Jay, she understands how Maeve represented her father’s only chance at survival in the fight against Dolores-Hale. As she says after their union, “Part of me knew that if there was any chance he was alive, it was because you were with him.” Maeve’s protective act demonstrates to Frankie that hosts are not uniformly evil.

Beyond simply protecting a human from being murdered, Maeve does not initially have a reason to help Frankie go after Dolores-Hale. As seen in Season 4’s first episode, “The Auguries,” Maeve found peace living in isolation. She only returned to the host-human fight because William targeted her. Presumably, with Dolores-Hale distracted by several other problems, she could relocate far from Host City and return to peace. However, after her initial encounter with Frankie, Maeve recognizes Caleb’s spirit within his daughter. Though Maeve began her journey entirely distrustful of humans, her experience with Caleb showed her that humans and hosts could work together for the greater good. Maeve recognizing Caleb’s goodness in Frankie proves to her that Caleb is not a unique exception for humankind. The successful human-host pairing between Maeve and Caleb paves the way for a new fruitful twosome between Maeve and Frankie. Maeve’s choice to pair with Frankie demonstrates that a successful human-host relationship can lead to future connections between the organic and inorganic.

Their team-up is further enriched by the maternal connection between the two characters. Maeve’s actions to protect Frankie and to fight in the name of the outliers mirrors the protective spirit Frankie’s mother demonstrates in the episode’s opening. Because Maeve and Caleb spent so much time together, Maeve can pass down stories about Caleb to his daughter, taking the role of a surrogate mother figure. As evidenced by the visual similarities between Caleb’s flashbacks of his daughter and Maeve’s of her own, the series also suggests that Frankie serves as a surrogate daughter for Maeve. Not only is there a possibility for the humans and hosts to reconcile, then, but there is also the potential for the two species to live together as a family.

As the pairing of these two characters demonstrates, coexistence is possible when founded on connection, even for two characters who once detested the other’s kind. As the fourth season propels itself toward a climactic confrontation between Dolores-Hale and, well, nearly every other character, Westworld’s latest team-up offers a hopeful resolution for the series’ “us versus them” dynamic that does not have to declare one of those two sides a winner.