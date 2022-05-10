HBO unveiled a new trailer and the release date for its intriguing sci-fi series Westworld. While the series is not a stranger to gruesome imagery, the new trailer promises Season 4 will amp up the nightmarish visions. So, get your stomach ready for some of the most violent scenes featured in the series.

The trailer uses Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” to show a series of disconnected images of the upcoming season. With no dialogue, we can only analyze each frame and try to guess what they mean. At first, we get glimpses of moments filled with a certain peace, but soon the trailer descends into madness and we start to watch in horror as we see images of a robot vomiting insects from its cracked face, a fly entering a man’s eyes, and walls painted in blood. Whatever writers and co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have in store for fans, we can be confident that Season 4 of Westworld will do whatever it can to take us out of our comfort zone.

The new trailer also highlights all the main cast members returning for Season 4 of Westworld, including Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, Luke Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Angela Sarafyan, and Aaron Paul. Surprisingly, Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is also a part of the new trailer. That might shock fans since Season 3 had Dolores pass the robot revolution torch to Maeve (Newton) and Caleb (Paul) before getting her AI erased. But, then again, this is Westworld, a series that’s constantly changing the notion of what’s real and what’s not to the point where we can never be sure if someone is truly dead.

Released in 2016, the first season of Westworld was received with critical appraise and became the most-watched HBO show at the time. Unfortunately, each subsequent season struggled to keep audiences engaged as it departed from the character-based narrative to dive deep into a story full of secrets. To make matters worse, the last season of Westworld was wrapped in May 2020, with many fans forgetting the plot details that could give meaning to the subsequent twists and turns the show will undoubtedly have. And, sure, you can always use our complete chronological timeline of events to refresh your memory. But if Season 4 keeps using empty surprises as a crutch, we may be getting to the end of the robot revolution.

Westworld is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Nolan, Joy, Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson.

Westworld comes back for Season 4 on HBO on June 26. Check out the new trailer below.

