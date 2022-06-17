"It's time to evolve into the species that we were meant to become." An oddly optimistic statement for the fourth season of the hit HBO series Westworld. After a several-year absence, Westworld is finally coming back for its fourth season on June 26, 2022, and the new trailer provides new details on the reality-bending expectations in the new season.

The trailer opens with a new character, Christina (Evan Rachel Wood), questioning her current reality. What's interesting is that Wood has starred in the series since Season 1, but her character Dolores died during the events of Season 3. But that's not all that the trailer reveals. We get a closer look at Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), The Man in Black (Ed Harris) in an outfit that would make a Tron enthusiast drool, and Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) swallowing flies. While it doesn't reveal much of the plot of Season 4, it does wax philosophical, which means at least one thing hasn't changed for the much anticipated fourth season of the show. Notably absent from the trailer is Teddy Flood (James Marsden), who is set to make a surprise return to the series, according to an announcement earlier this month.

The trailer also hints at the central tension of the series, as the perspective of evolution through technology bucks up against a darker take on the role of technology in our trajectory as a species. As The Man in Black explains, "Maybe it's time you question the nature of your own reality. We're not here to transcend. We're here to destroy."

Image via HBO

RELATED: Peaking Too Early: 'Westworld' and 7 More Iconic TV Shows That Never Topped Their First Season

This tension between transaction and destruction has been key in several promotional materials for the upcoming season, including the poster for the new season, which shows one robotic hand holding a skull as another robotic hand reaches into it. Both Shakespearean and chillingly sci-fi, it's clear that HBO is setting us up for a pretty intense new season.

Westworld is based on a 1943 film that was written and directed by the legendary sci-fi writer Michael Crichton, whose literary works have since inspired such films as Jurassic Park. Lisa Joy serves as co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer on the series, with Alison Schapker serving as writer and executive producer.

You won't have to wait long until you can the new season, as Westworld will begin streaming on HBO Max beginning on June 26, 2022. Until then, check out the new trailer for Season 4 of the series below: