Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Westworld is halfway through its final season, and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy seem to be wasting no time in delivering another batch of time-twisting reveals. The show is known for hiding its nonlinear storytelling from viewers in order to deliver mind-bending surprises; the season’s fourth episode, "Generation Loss," is another whopper. This time, Westworld newcomer Aurora Perrineau and her character “C” are at the center of this past Sunday’s reveal.

C was introduced in the previous episode, "Années Folles," to the fanfare of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) declaring she is the key to saving the world. Bernard shows C a drawing of The Maze, a symbol associated with the awakening of hosts into sentience. C asks Bernard how long he has been with the cause, though the audience is not told what that cause is. After some tests of trust between Bernard, C, and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), C takes the two hosts to her organization in a territory that Bernard calls the “condemned lands.” They’re looking for something there, and Bernard convinces C he can help them find it — Bernard calls it a weapon.

The B plot for Episode 4 takes Bernard and Stubbs into C’s camp to enlist the help of her heavily armed friends. They look and act the part of guerilla resistance fighters, but it’s initially unclear who or what they’re fighting. According to C, their mission is to "free everyone," but her superior J (Daniel Wu) accuses her of fixating on a personal connection to the mystery weapon in the desert, calling it a myth. While J takes Stubbs with an extraction team to retrieve an "outlier," C takes Bernard into the desert where they evade drones in the sky. When Bernard finds the thing they’re looking for, everything becomes clear: who these people are, what they’re fighting for, and why this “sidequest,” as J calls it, is so personal for C. What Bernard uncovers is the body of the super-powerful host Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton).

The A plot for this episode explores the fates of Maeve and Caleb (Aaron Paul) as they explore the new 1920s themed Delos park known as "The Golden Age," and this plot is crucial to understanding C’s identity. This season of Westworld has allowed viewers to assume that the events in The Golden Age occur at the same time as Bernard’s quest to save humanity, and since we know Caleb and Maeve are lured to the new Delos deathtrap about 8 years after Season 3, we assume that’s how long Bernard has been asleep in The Sublime. Instead, with the discovery of Maeve’s body in the desert, we learn that Bernard has been in The Sublime for much longer than that – something closer to 31 years.

C confesses to Bernard that she sought the weapon because it’s located in the same place where her dead father’s body would be. If Maeve is the weapon, that means Caleb is C’s father, and C is Frankie Nichols (Celeste Clark), still hoping her father is alive 23 years after he vanished. When his family came under attack by Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Caleb left with Maeve to protect them by eliminating the threat. He left them with his old military friends, but when one of them was replaced with one of Hale’s hosts, Frankie fled with her mother.

The truth is that Caleb died in the park shortly after Maeve. He was shot dead by his own backup – men already replaced by Hale. For reasons yet unknown, Hale conducts a fidelity interview on the 278th host version of Caleb in the present day (23 years after Caleb’s death), reliving the events of that night in The Golden Age park in an effort to make a perfect replica of the original. When this version of Caleb is released from his memories, he finds himself in a world already controlled by Hale and realizes that humanity has lost. Cities full of humans are already under Hale’s control by means of a giant sonic tower.

Now we know what C and her friends are fighting against: Hale and her regime. The “outliers” J refers to may be humans who are resistant or immune to Hale’s control, thus they’ll be killed if they can’t extract them quickly. We know why finding the weapon was so personal for C — reports of the weapon are based on the story of Caleb’s death. Not only does she want to find and repair Maeve in order to fight Hale’s control, but she wants to know once and for all if her father died that night.

Hopefully with help from Bernard and Maeve, C can be reunited with her father in a way. The present-day Caleb may not be the original, but he has the memories of the original, and it’s safe to say that any host version of Caleb would have his daughter Frankie as his cornerstone. Considering the grown-up Frankie seems to have chosen the first letter of her father's name as a callsign, his significance hasn't faded from her life in the slightest. It is possible that C is the key to saving the world precisely because she is Caleb's daughter. In Season 3, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) granted administrative control to Caleb and Caleb alone. He used the clearance to command Rehoboam to delete itself and free humanity to determine its own fate. However, the new season has given us flashbacks to a period of time between Season 3 and 4, where Maeve and Caleb fight as soldiers in a war to destroy the last remaining Rehoboam computers.

It could be that the pair never quite finished off Rehoboam. If that were the case, then it could also be possible that Rehoboam remnant would recognize Caleb's daughter as an authority, making Frankie the most important human alive if Rehoboam could be used to beat Hale. Rehoboam could also be the reason as to why Hale is going to such great lengths to recreate Caleb — a Caleb host under her control could theoretically command Rehoboam and bolster her control over the human race, rather than have it be used against her. Are we headed toward a touching reunion between father and daughter, or a heartbreaking face off? Only time will tell.

Season 4 of Westworld is currently airing on HBO, with new episodes premiering every Sunday.