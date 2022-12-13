Another popular science-fiction show is no more, as HBO's The Nevers has been canceled while still in its first season. The show will be removed from HBO Max along with another sci-fi drama, the recently canceled Westworld.

According to Variety, The Nevers will be immediately stricken from the HBO Max platform. The Joss Whedon-helmed series debuted its first part in 2021, and was set to premiere the back half of its first season sometime next year. The show, set in Victorian London, depicts a group of women who suddenly develop abnormal abilities following a strange supernatural event. Known as the Touched, these women end up being protected by their leaders, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and her best friend Penance Adair (Ann Skelly). In order to stay sheltered, the Touched "will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind," according to the show's logline from HBO. While the last half of Season 1 will now clearly not be seen on HBO Max, sources told Variety that the latter episodes of the show are being shopped around at other platforms, and that they may still make it to the small screen yet.

The Nevers will be joined in its exodus from HBO Max by Westworld, the wildly popular series based on the 1973 film of the same name. Created and showrun by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld followed the everyday happenings of a Wild West-themed amusement park filled with period appropriate androids. While at first the androids are there to cater to the guests' whims, it later becomes clear that their AI is devloping more sinister intentions. The show starred an ensemble cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and more. Throughout its run, the show recieved massive critical acclaim and was nominated for 54 Primetime Emmy Awards. That is why the streaming world was sent reeling when HBO Max made the shocking announcement that it had canceled Westworld after four seasons.

The Nevers and Westworld will join a number of recent shows that will be removed from HBO Max amidst a restructing plan from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. This includes the comedy series Minx, which was axed by HBO Max despite receiving a Season 2 renewal just months prior, and Love Life, which had not yet released its third season.

Variety noted that the decision to cancel these shows, no matter their popularity, appeared to be part of a cost-cutting measure from Warner Bros. Discovery, which had previously committed to finding $3.5 bilion in savings over the next three years. The striking of these shows from HBO Max notably means that the company will be able to avoid paying extra money in residuals to the cast and crew, in addition to the money saved from simply stopping the shows.

Collider's interview with Laura Donnelly about The Nevers can be read here, and the show's trailer can be seen below: