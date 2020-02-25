‘Westworld’ Timeline Explained: From Arnold to Anarchy and Beyond

Westworld was one of the most talked-about shows of 2016, a weekly must-see series that launched a thousand theories and continues to be discussed, dissected and deciphered even now. It was wash, rinse repeat for Season 2, which was somehow even more complex to the point that it’s easy to forget where everything falls in the overall timeline. If you’re having trouble remembering exactly what was going on when in the last two seasons of Westworld as we approach the release of Season 3, we’ve got you covered with a complete Westworld timeline below.

Note: For the purposes of this timeline, we are basing all time periods and eras around one date we know specifically — the day Maeve (Thandie Newton) almost escaped from the park, which was revealed on the Discover Westworld site. The date in question is June 15, 2052, which was time-stamped on footage of Maeve and her helpers laying waste to the Delos employees and making a break for it to the surface. For our purposes, that general time is considered “present day” on the show.