New ‘Westworld’ Trailer Teases Tough Times ahead for Caleb

HBO has released a trailer for the fifth episode of season three. Judging by the trailer, it looks like they’ll be putting the emphasis back on Caleb (Aaron Paul) for this episode, and the curious predicament he’s in. So far, I’ve really liked the addition of Caleb, because he provides the necessary audience surrogate similar to what we got with William (Jimmi Simpson) back in Season 1. We need someone to walk us through this new reality and be a kind of everyman to what’s happening. He’s also provided a good symbol of the show’s deeper themes about determination vs. free will in a society that has obliterated privacy and given itself over to algorithms and technology.

What this trailer also poses is what is Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) endgame? In Season 2, trying to suss out Dolores’ motives was kind of frustrating. She was a revolutionary, but her actions where obfuscated by the muddled timeline, so it was hard for her to garner any sympathy beyond what she gained in Season 1. Here, we’re purposefully on uneasy footing with Dolores. Does she mean to wipe out humanity and give the world over to hosts, or is she a liberator looking to upend the entire system to where hosts and humans alike are free to craft their own destiny? For a show about “breaking out of loops”, I’m inclined to believe it’s the latter, but I also think the show isn’t going to shy away from the cost of revolution.

Check out the new trailer below. Westworld airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Westworld: