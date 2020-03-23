‘Westworld’ Creators Break Down Warworld in Behind-the-Scenes Video

A new Westworld behind-the-scenes video offers some insight into the making of Season 3 Episode 2, titled “The Winter Line.” This episode is notable in that it reveals an entirely new park that we haven’t seen before: Warworld.

In the behind-the-scenes video, creators/showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talk about bringing Warworld to life, and the inspiration behind this all-new park. Indeed, Nolan notes that “right around the same time that Westerns were being made, you had the classic war films.” So it makes sense that the 1940s-set Warworld would pair nicely with Westworld.

Director Richard J. Lewis reveals that Warworld is set in war-torn Italy around the year 1943, and it’s here where we pick up with Maeve (Thandie Newton) for the first time in Season 3. Or so we think. We learn later in the episode that Maeve is actually in a simulation, but that doesn’t mean Warworld isn’t real. Nolan and Joy discuss bringing the new park to life, and how they went to Spain to shoot the exterior sequences in Warworld because it matched the time frame and setting of the park.

Elsewhere in this “Inside the Episode” piece, Nolan and Joy also talk about that cameo from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and behind-the-scenes footage shows the duo hanging out on set. Indeed, Joy actually reveals that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been pushing for an official crossover between Westworld and Game of Thrones for years, so this is their little nod to their fellow HBO series.

We know that Delos’ park is made up of six parks in total, and this episode revealed two more, which leaves one mystery park left. There’s Westworld, Warworld, Shogunworld, The Raj, and the fantasy world that is still unnamed but is definitely Westerosworld right? Nolan teased in an interview that Park 6 will be revealed later this season, so place your bets now.

Check out the deep-dive into “The Winter Line” below and click here to read my full recap of the episode.