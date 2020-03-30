‘Westworld’: Who Is Charlotte Hale Really?

One of the big questions going into Westworld Season 3 was how Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) would be returning to the show, and the third episode of the season—titled “The Absence of Field”—offered us our closest look yet at the host inhabiting this new Charlotte body.

If you’ll recall, Dolores killed Charlotte at the end of Westworld Season 2 inside the park, but not before Dolores created a new body that looked exactly like Charlotte. This is how Dolores escaped the park—she had her fancy lil’ marble thingy loaded into this Charlotte body and walked right out. Charlotte didn’t meet any resistance because she’s an incredibly high-up executive at Delos.

At the beginning of “The Absence of Field,” we flash back to when this new Charlotte body was brought online by Dolores out in the real world. Not-Charlotte asks, “Who am I?” and Dolores says, “You know who you are.” It’s confirmed that this is not Charlotte—the murderous Delos executive is definitely dead—but Dolores put one of her friends’ fancy lil’ marble thingies into this Charlotte body so they could infiltrate Delos as part of Dolores’ grand plan.

Throughout the episode, Not-Charlotte navigates her way around Charlotte’s real life, which includes an ex-lover and a young son. She’s trying to play the role of Charlotte Hale but also struggling with some severe identity issues. Whoever this is inside Charlotte is a bit fragile, and he or she is having trouble adjusting to trying to lead this double life—well, triple life actually.

We learn at the end of the episode that Charlotte was the mole inside Delos all along. Before the massacre at Westworld, Charlotte came to Rehoboam co-creator Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) to tell him that the massacre was a certainty (likely predicted by the algorithm Rehoboam/Incite) and that she could use it to smuggle out that sweet, sweet guest data that Delos has been collecting.

But the question remains: Who is the Charlotte Hale host? We don’t learn the answer at the end of the episode, but we do learn a couple of key factoids: it sure sounds like he/she was part of Wyatt/Dolores’ army; he/she was good at hurting people, but also maybe good at seducing them too; he/she really hates humans.

So with that in mind, here are the three most likely candidates