David Wain’s 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer is a cult classic that is especially cherished because of the relationship between McKinley (Michael Ian Black) and Ben (Bradley Cooper). Although their relationship is a small part of the ensemble film, it was important to many viewers because of the genuine intimacy between the characters, a quality that is still rare in comedy films today. By the time Wain and screenwriter Michael Showalter created the follow-up shows Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later for Netflix, they faced a dilemma: Ben was an important character for the franchise's most passionate fans. But, Cooper had recently received an Academy Award nomination for Silver Linings Playbook, in addition to joining the MCU as Rocket Raccoon. He was a certified A-lister with a very busy schedule.

For Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, the showrunners were able to find creative solutions to work around Cooper’s schedule. But, for the follow-up miniseries Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later in 2017, they did something bold: They replaced Cooper with Adam Scott. But thanks to the show’s sharp writing and Scott’s excellent performance, the audacious recast totally worked.

Bradley Cooper’s Busy Schedule Was Difficult To Work Around

Bradley Cooper filmed all of his scenes for Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp in just one day, working around his Broadway commitments. His co-stars had to be on standby waiting for the day that worked for him to shoot. Making the most of their one day of filming and editing the show together cleverly worked to make Ben a presence — he appears in almost every episode — but, his story still feels thin.

The writers of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp came up with creative ways to work around Cooper’s schedule. In the episode “Staff Party,” Ben asks McKinley to be his date to the big camp dance — but only after declaring he’ll be DJing the dance in his persona “DJ Ski Mask.” A body double in a ski mask stands in as Ben in all the scenes at the dance. As a meta joke about Cooper’s busy schedule, it’s hilarious. But, for fans of the character and his relationship with McKinley, it’s a disappointing trajectory for an episode that starts with them planning their first date. This highlights how unsustainable it was for the show to work around Cooper’s schedule if they ever wanted Ben and McKinley to get a real story.