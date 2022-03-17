Wētā Digital, the visual effects house co-founded by director Peter Jackson, announced its move to new social media channels with a new VFX reel highlighting the company’s spectacular work on some of the biggest films of our times. Wētā was recently acquired by Unity Technologies for $1.625 billion, and rebranded as Wētā FX, which is the name that is being used on their new channels.

Wētā has been behind some truly unforgettable moments in modern cinema history, and the VFX reel that they shared are just a small reminder of the company’s contributions to the industry. The two-and-a-half minute reel contains footage from blockbusters that span decades and genres. A quick underwater shot from Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel blends into the iconic “you shall not pass” moment from Jackson’s own The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Not only does the VFX reel highlight Wētā’s work on big-budget blockbusters, but it also contains footage from relatively smaller titles, such as the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the HBO Max show Peacemaker. We also see several shots from the oil rig set-piece in The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi action film that went to Prime Video after Paramount decided to axe its theatrical release.

Image via Wētā FX

RELATED: Peter Jackson Selling Weta Digital’s VFX Division to Unity for $1.625 Billion

But the pièce de résistance of the reel, so to speak, is Wētā's work on the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, as well as some real fan-favorite moments from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The reel ends, fittingly, with footage from James Cameron’s Avatar and Thanos’ death scene from Endgame. That’s quite the resume.

The new social media channels also posted individual VFX reels from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, the Disney+ series Hawkeye, and The Tomorrow War. The posts highlight the aspects Wētā was in charge of, and they’re worth checking out.

You can also take a look at Weta’s new channels on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The VFX house most recently worked on Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Next up, you can admire Weta’s work in films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the long-awaited Avatar sequel. Be sure to check out the VFX reel below.

'Barry' Season 3 Trailer Promises an Explosive Return for HBO's Bill Hader Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (258 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra