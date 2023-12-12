The Big Picture New reality show Bold & Bougie features five remarkable women from Atlanta who refuse to be defined by societal expectations.

The show includes famous ex-husbands like Usher and Ne-Yo, bringing in additional interest and celebrity connections.

Viewers can expect less drama and more maturity from this cast, offering a refreshing change from other female-driven reality shows.

WE tv, AMC Networks have announced a new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie, which promises to reflect an honest look at five remarkable women from the Atlanta area. These women refuse to let societal expectations or age define them. Bold & Bougie is part of Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment. This new reality show features personalities Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Crystal Smith. Some of the women of Bold & Bougie have spent part of their lives championing their famous spouses. Now, it’s their turn to be recognized for who they are. The series will see how they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood, as Deadline reports.

The cast's famous ex-husbands include Tameka Foster, former spouse of R&B royalty Usher, the so-called "King of R&B" who is currently one of the biggest forces in pop culture after being a trending topic on social media for his star-studded Vegas residency - and being named the 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII half-time performer. Over the last two years anything Usher has touched, literally has gone viral, so it's easy to assume his ex-wife, who is also mother to his two oldest boys, will be the biggest draw for the show.

Former Basketball Wives star Malaysia Pargo had a public divorce from former NBA player Jannero Pargo. Now, Malaysia is ready to remove the curtains and expose anyone who doesn’t serve her. She quit Basketball Wives midway through the show's 11th season after feeling she outgrew the cast. ATL socialite and restaurateur Gocha Hawkins is a mother of two, a grandmother of four, a self-made millionaire, and likes to keep her circle of friends tight. Rounding up the cast is RHOA originator and philanthropist Princess Banton-Lofters - a successful talent scout, television producer, business owner, and mother on a quest to get the recognition she deserves.

After coming off the heels of a highly publicized and messy divorce with Ne-Yo, Crystal Smith will be another huge draw for the show, transitioning to single motherhood and navigating the dating world again. Rumors are swirling that Crystal is currently dating Nicki Minaj and Erica Mena's ex, Safaree. Whether the rumors are true or false, audiences will enjoy tuning in to see if Ne-Yo's ex snags another high-profile man to replace him as her plus one.

Several of the women have reality television history. In 2014, Tameka starred in a VH1 series titled, Atlanta Exes with several other women who were at one time linked to celebrity husbands. The show was canceled after one season for lackluster ratings, but having the magic of Carlos King coupled with a more versatile cast could prove beneficial. It's worth noting that another of Ne-Yo's exes, Monyetta Shaw, was in the initial series with Tameka.

Basketball Wives Follow the daily lives, drama-filled parties, and outrageous fights that unfold among the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players. Release Date April 11, 2010 Cast Jennifer Williams , Evelyn Lozada , Shaunie O'Neal , Tami Roman Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 11

'Bold & Bougie' Could Be Reality TV Gold If the Exes Tell All About Usher and Ne-Yo

Image via OWN

It'll be interesting to see if this group of women will have the same drama and internal fighting that other female-driven casts have. For Malaysia, coming from Basketball Wives, known for the constant and continuous catfights, being with a group of more peaceful and mature women could offer a refreshing change. Gocha Hawkins, a former friend of RHOA, should be a great supporting character with several burgeoning eateries in Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs. She is also rumored to be in a long-term lesbian relationship after dating several high-profile men in Atlanta years ago.

Related 'Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams Are the Same Mean-Girl Duo From 2010 Evelyn Lozada claims to have matured and want unity but snatching Clayanna Warthen's wig in defense of her bestie Jennifer Williams proves otherwise.

For We TV, Bold & Bougie should be a successful venture. Reality audiences are fascinated with access to high-profile entertainers and the connection to Usher and Ne-yo along with Malaysia's ex, assistant NBA coach Jannero Pargo and any other celebrity connections the ladies have on deck. The persuasive magic of Carlos King has taken unknown people from obscure towns and created reality TV gold. Couple that with the instinct of producer Princess Banton-Lofts as a cast member, and it's a good possibility that Bold & Bougie will bypass one season and make its way to a weekly highlight for reality TV junkies.

A premiere date for Bold & Bougie has not yet been set. Past episodes of Atlanta Exes and Basketball Wives are available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+.