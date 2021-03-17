The documentary tracks the rise and fall of WeWork at the hands of fervent founder Adam Neumann.

A SXSW Official Selection, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn dives headfirst into a small co-working venture that became a billion-dollar corporation seemingly overnight, and Hulu has officially unveiled the first trailer and poster. The documentary pulls the curtain back on a company that sky-rocketed into unicorn investment territory before its rapid decline. Adam Neumann is the centerpiece; his rise to stardom as a corporate visionary — and the pull on all those who came to work for him — comes forward in shocking detail.

As noted in the trailer, Neumann came to be seen as the WeWork messiah — a man who promised that all those who chose to work for WeWork were choosing to change the world. His high-energy personality and a four-million-dollar budget led to dream office spaces with beer on tap, cozy bean bag chairs, and a gamut of fake snake plants. Yet, was it all smoke and mirrors designed to disguise a corporate cult and its leader? The documentary begs to ask how much Neumann believed the words he preached.

Neumann was “totally erratic,” explains one worker, noting that the team had “tracking bracelets on.” Not to mention, Neumann talked about becoming “president of the world.” And, in just six weeks, a company with dreams of taking over the working-class culture went from a billion-dollar enterprise to a bankrupt one. High-ranking former employees, journalists and experts (economists and businessmen alike) sit down to investigate what really went on behind the scenes. Neumann — who previously founded the failed children's clothing company Krawlers — seemingly conned an entire mass of corporate elites and employees.

The documentary is executive produced by Jed Rothstein (The China Hustle, Killing in the Name) and produced by Ross Dinerstein (Silicon Cowboys, The Pact). They are joined by executive producers Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, Tim Lee, Michael Cho, Mimi Rode, Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer, Randall Lanes, and Danni Mynard.

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn premieres April 2 on Hulu. Check out the official trailer and poster below.

