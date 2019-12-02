Jason Blum, ‘Bombshell’ Writer Team for Film About Rise and Fall of WeWork

0

Jason Blum and Oscar winner Charles Randolph are teaming up for a movie about the dramatic rise and fall of WeWork, the embattled commercial real estate company.

Universal and Blumhouse are fast-tracking the untitled project, which is based on the extensive reporting from Fast Company journalist Katrina Brooker, who is also writing a book that will be published by W.W. Norton. The book is expected to examine the intertwined lives and ambitions of WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Masayoshi Son, the CEO of Softbank who became one of WeWork’s biggest investors. The company has been mired in controversy since its failed IPO per The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news.

Randolph is the Oscar-winning writer behind The Big Short and the upcoming Fox News drama Bombshell. He will write the script and produce alongside Blum, who has been eager to spread his wings beyond the genre projects he’s best known for, such as Get Out, Halloween and The Purge franchise. Blum recently produced Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman, which was nominated for Best Picture, and he’s also producing Richard Linklater‘s ambitious adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, which is slated to be filmed over the course of 20 years.

What’s particularly interesting about the pairing of Blum and Randolph is that they’re behind rival Fox News projects, as Blumhouse produced Showtime’s limited series The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes. I found it to be far superior to Bombshell, which stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow as Ailes. That film comes out on Dec. 13 and is whipping up Oscar buzz, especially for Theron, whose transformation into controversial anchor Megyn Kelly is undeniably impressive.

Up next for Blumhouse is a remake of Black Christmas, which Universal will release the same day as Bombshell. Click here to watch a trailer for that festive slasher movie.