Last year, Apple TV+ announced that Jared Leto would be starring in the series WeCrashed about the company WeWork, and now, thanks to an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly, we have a first look at Leto in the series alongside co-star Anne Hathaway.

WeCrashed is based on the podcast of the same name that follows the rise and fall of WeWork, a company that provided shared workspaces for tech start-ups and other entrepreneurial ventures. The series will mainly follow the fall from the grace of Adam Neumann (Leto), the company’s co-founder who had to step down as CEO in 2019 following reports alleging mistreatment of staff and questionable financial practices. The series is also said to chronicle Neumann's relationship with his wife, Rebekah (Hathaway) who faced similar allegations in regards to her behavior in her time as a WeWork executive.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: 'House of Gucci's Jared Leto Explains How He Embodied His Character: "I Had Olive Oil for Blood"

WeCrashed co-showrunner Lee Eisenberg, alongside Drew Crevello, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the series, where Eisenberg said: "What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple." Eisenberg continued, "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

The pair of showrunners also say they immediately thought of Hathaway to play Rebekah, with Crevello saying, "We became even more fascinated with Rebekah than we were with Adam, which says quite a bit. There are such complexities to the character — it required an actor of unsurpassed skill to capture all of the shades."

In addition to Leto and Hathaway, WeCrashed will also feature Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, O. T. Fagbenle, and Theo Stockman. An exact release date for WeCrashed has yet to be announced but it is expected to stream on Apple TV+ sometime in 2022.

America Ferrera Cast in Apple TV+ Limited Series, ‘WeCrashed’ The 'Superstore' and 'Ugly Betty' alum joins Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email