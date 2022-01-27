Among scripts that made the list are 'Dune,' 'Being the Ricardos,' and 'West Side Story'.

With awards season in full swing, a new set of nominations has been announced. Today, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers Guild of America, West (West) have revealed the 2021 list of nominees for outstanding achievement in screenwriting. Like many other award events, the ceremony for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards will take place virtually, airing on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

In order to qualify for a nomination from the Writers Guild, films must undergo certain criteria. For example, feature films need to have been shown in a Los Angeles theater for a minimum of one week between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. In addition, the titles are required to be penned under WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement or in accordance with a number of other associated Guilds from around the world.

Netflix, Searchlight Pictures, and Warner Bros. Pictures tied for this year’s most nominations at two each. For Netflix, Adam McKay’s award season hit, Don’t Look Up, scored a WGA spot alongside Steven Levenson’s tick… tick… BOOM! which pulled much of its story and musical numbers from playwright, Jonathan Larson.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Dune,' ‘Don't Look Up, ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ Lead 2022 PGA Awards Nominations

Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures backed, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun earned screenplay author, Wes Anderson, a nomination alongside fellow story writers, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. Spooky carnival flick, Nightmare Alley, brought Searchlight their second bid with a screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan adapting their story from the novel written by William Lindsay Gresham.

The story behind tennis legend’s, Venus and Serena Williams, rise to the top with the help of their devoted and driven father, King Richard, earned Warner Bros. Pictures and writer Zach Baylin a nomination alongside other Warner Bros. Pictures film, the award sweeping, Dune. Jon Spahts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth penned the script for the blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel.

Paul Thomas Anderson, who wrote the script for indie knockout film Licorice Pizza also received a spot on the list along with Mark Monroe and Pax Wasserman’s screenplay for National Geographic’s documentary tale, Being Cousteau.

Check out the full list of nominations below and be sure to see who takes home the ultimate honor when the Writers Guild Awards goes virtual on March 20, 2022.

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Adam McKay , David Sirota , Don’t Look Up

, , Wes Anderson , Roman Coppola , Hugo Guinness , and Jason Schwartzman , The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

, , , and , Zach Baylin , King Richard

, Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder , CODA

, Jon Spaihts , Denis Villeneuve , and Eric Roth , Dune

, , and , Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan , Nightmare Alley

and , Steven Levenson , tick…tick…BOOM!

, Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Documentary Screenplay

Mark Monroe and Pax Wasserman , Being Cousteau

and , Marc Shaffer , Exposing Muybridge

, Suzanne Joe Kai, Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

DGA Awards 2022: 'Succession' Sweeps Drama Category in TV Nominations 'Ted Lasso' and 'Dopesick' also dominated the nomination list.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email