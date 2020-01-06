‘Joker,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Parasite’ Among WGA Award Nominees

The Writers Guild has announced its screenwriting nominees and there aren’t really any big surprises, since we knew Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would be absent given the fact that Tarantino isn’t a member of the guild. Tarantino won the Golden Globe last night for Once Upon a Time, which will compete in the original screenplay category at the Oscars. Keep that in mind as you review the nominees below.

In the original screenplay category, heavyweights like Marriage Story and Parasite will go head-to-head with Booksmart, Knives Out, and 1917, which was awarded Best Picture and Best Director by the HFPA on Sunday night.

In the adapted screenplay category, Joker and Jojo Rabbit will try to pull off an upset victory over Steve Zaillian‘s script for The Irishman, while a pair of Sony films also find themselves with richly deserved nominations — Little Women, and the Mister Rogers movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

On the documentary side, the Elizabeth Holmes film The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley will face off against Citizen K, Foster, The Kingmaker, and Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People. All of these documentaries featured an onscreen writing credit and received a theatrical release for at least one week in either New York or Los Angeles.

The WGA will announce its winners at dual ceremonies on Saturday, Feb. 1. The full list of nominees is below. Which film do you think is the favorite, and which film could be poised for an upset?

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures

Booksmart, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing

Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate

Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures

The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix

Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features

The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films

