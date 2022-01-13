With the awards season once again upon us, it’s time for writers to get their long-deserved recognition for sitting down in front of a blank sheet and coming up with hours of content that we watch and talk about during a lot of our free time. The Writers Guild of America announced today the 2022 nominees for writers across TV, New Media, News, and several other categories related to writing.

As other awards have hinted, there is a lot of love for critically acclaimed new TV series like Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, Netflix’s Midnight Mass, Disney+’s Loki, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, but veteran series like Succession, American Horror Story and Curb Your Enthusiasm also made the cut.

The New Series category gathered many of 2021’s fan-favorites such as Hacks and Reservation Dogs. On the other hand, more seasoned shows also made the list: The Handmaid’s Tale continues to tell the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) in a dystopian society ruled by religious fanatics and is still able to surprise and amuse voters – it was nominated for Drama Series and Episodic Drama, for the Season 4 episode “Testimony”. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show also scored two nominations in the same categories.

RELATED: 'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog' Lead 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

TV adaptations also have their own space: WandaVision, Netflix’s Maid and Halston, Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad, and FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story received one nomination each. NBC’s sitcom Superstore managed to get a farewell nod for its series finale episode, “All Sales Final," while Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs, and ABC’s The Wonder Years scored a nomination for their very first episodes.

In the Animation TV category, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Tuca & Bertie fight for the prize, while the Comedy/Variety list also brings some old-time favorites like Conan, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and The Problem with Jon Stewart.

The WGA will reveal the winners in all media in a ceremony on March 20.

You can see the list of nominations in the main TV categories below:

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman ; Hulu

; Hulu Loki, Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron ; Disney+

; Disney+ The Morning Show, Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Only Murders in the Building, Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky ; Hulu

; Hulu Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Ashley N. Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks

NEW SERIES

Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Loki, Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron ; Disney+

; Disney+ Only Murders in the Building, Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky ; Hulu

; Hulu Reservation Dogs, Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

ORIGINAL LONG-FORM

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Midnight Mass, Written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker ; Netflix

; Netflix Them: Covenant, Written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe ; Prime Video

; Prime Video The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Halston, Written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo , Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix

, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix Impeachment: American Crime Story, Written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle , Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks

, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks Maid, Written by Rebecca Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler , Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix The Underground Railroad, Written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush , Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video

, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video WandaVision, Written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney+

ANIMATION

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Dan Fybel ; Fox

; Fox “Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Jameel Saleem , Fox

, Fox “Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), Written by Daniel Peck ; Fox

; Fox “Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt ; Cartoon Network

; Cartoon Network “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik ; Fox

& ; Fox “The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), Written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“1883” (1883), Written by Taylor Sheridan ; Paramount+

; Paramount+ “Birth Mother” (This Is Us), Written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun ; NBC

& ; NBC “La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), Written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy ; Apple TV+

& ; Apple TV+ “The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), Written by David Schulner ; NBC

; NBC “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton ; HBO/HBO Max

& ; HBO/HBO Max “Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), Written by Kira Snyder; Hulu

EPISODIC COMEDY

“All Sales Final” (Superstore), Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller , Story by Justin Spitzer ; NBC

& , Story by ; NBC “Alone At Last” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara ; Hulu

; Hulu “Enlightened Dave” (Dave), Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin ; FX Networks

& ; FX Networks “Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman ; Hulu

& ; Hulu “F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs), Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi ; FX Networks

& ; FX Networks “Pilot” (The Wonder Years), Written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney ; TBS

Writers: ; TBS Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young ; Showtime

; Showtime Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

You can check out the full list on the WGA website.

‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Series Adds Five New Cast Members Some new faces will be joining the adventure.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email