As the studios refuse to budge and give into the very understandable demands of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the unions continue to brave the summer temperatures and take to the picket lines. The latest update in the fight for fairness comes with animation writers hoping that this already historic strike will prove to be doubly so as they seek to be added under WGA protection in the future. While the ball started to roll in August of last year when over 1,500 WGA members signed a promise to their fellow scribes that would see them welcomed into the union, the recently announced strike is laying the better groundwork to make that promise a reality.

Although some animated shows are continuing with business as usual, as their writers are not members of the union, others, including 20th Animation’s Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and American Dad! as well as Netflix’s Big Mouth and Disenchantment are protected under the WGA. Thus, these writers have already stepped away from their desks and computers to pick up signs and march alongside their fellow strikers.

During a gathering this week in New York City outside the Warner Bros. Discovery offices WGA East animation caucus co-chair Susan Kim addressed the growing crowd and promised them that once the current WGA battle was over, “we are circling back to animation.” Further bolstering the hopes of those animation writers in attendance, Kim asked them to register their names to ensure that the union would connect with them later in the year.

Not Always Pals

Although the current pressing issues with the major studios of Hollywood have been a catalyst for bringing those in the entertainment industry together, the relationship between the WGA and animation writers hasn’t always been a chummy one. The bad blood between TAG (The Animation Guild) and the WGA can be traced back to the 1970s in what was essentially a turf war, with another clash taking place during the WGA’s 2007-2008 strike. In even more recent history, the WGA really stirred TAG up when the union suggested that those live-action writers who were put out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic simply cross into animation.

But, now that SAG-AFTRA, the WGA, and TAG all have a common enemy in the studios and how they plan to move forward with the future of the industry, there’s a great chance that differences will be put aside, and a historically monumental crossover will fall into action.