The Big Picture The WGARAGE SALE is an auction of rare television and film memorabilia to benefit striking creatives. All proceeds go to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Among the unique items for sale are customized picketing signs with original art from creators like Matt Groening and Seth MacFarlane.

The sale also includes apparel, posters, figures, and original props from shows and films like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Night Court, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as specialized experiences.

There's still no end in sight for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As the writers and actors continue their fight for fair wages and better protections in the workplace, a mix of award winners, fans, and other writers have pooled together their resources for a sale that will benefit both collectors and strikers. WGA member Kit Boss announced the beginning of the WGARAGE SALE, an auction full of rare television and film memorabilia donated to raise money for striking creatives who need extra financial help amid the work stoppage. All proceeds from the auction go to the Entertainment Community Fund, a non-profit that supports performers and everyone behind the scenes that make the entertainment industry run.

Among the many unique items on offer is a collection of WGA strike-themed memorabilia. If you're interested in picketing, there are a number of customized signs available to bid on with original art from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, and especially intricate hand-painted signs from Tuca & Bertie and Bojack Horseman's Lisa Hanawalt among others. There's also a special Washington Nationals baseball cap custom embroidered to include an extra G and A next to the curly W to show off your WGA support. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher also gets some love with a talking doll of her character Fran Fine from The Nanny.

If you're not searching for strike-specific gear, the WGARAGE SALE has plenty of other memorabilia and experiences too. Shows and films like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Night Court, Succession, What We Do in the Shadows, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are represented among others with apparel, posters, figures, and original props all supplied by the individuals behind their creation. Prospective buyers can also bid on a number of specialized experiences like a crystal consultation with Spencer Pratt, a speech custom written for you by producer and Julia showrunner Chris Keyser, or a personalized message from Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog. There's no shortage of unique purchases to make at the sale which is made all the better by the fact that it's going to a good cause.

The Dual Strikes Rage on For a Better Tomorrow for the Entertainment Industry

For as exciting as the WGARAGE SALE is, it's also important to remember how important the cause is that buyers are supporting. The future of the entertainment industry as we know it hangs in the balance with these strikes. Many writers simply aren't being paid enough for what they do as they take on more and more work for a diminishing slice of the pie. The same goes for actors who have no shortage of horror stories about the dreadful pay of streaming service-based shows and the lack of residuals that make it harder for smaller actors, which make up the vast majority of the industry, to get by. The rise of AI is also an issue with more and more names like Justin Simien and Gareth Edwards speaking out about the grim future ahead should studios look to rely on technology to generate performances and scripts.

All of this is beginning to take a toll on Hollywood. With two strikes going on now, television and film productions are starting to shut down en masse and networks are quickly pivoting to find ways to fill the holes left by the work stoppage. Moreover, there's been widespread support for the strikes. Most recently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson threw his weight behind the striking workers with a historically-massive donation to the SAG-AFTRA relief fund. A lot of work remains to be done, however, as both sides continue to dig in for a lengthy battle.

The WGARAGE SALE is open now until August 6. Read up on our WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike coverage for a comprehensive explanation of what the unions are fighting for and the challenges they face going forward. Check out the auction on its official website or see the announcement below.