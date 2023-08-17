The Big Picture The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and one area of contention is the use of artificial intelligence in film and television production.

The emergence of ChatGPT, a chatbot with advanced language generation abilities, has sparked concerns among actors and writers who are demanding regulations on the use of AI.

AI programs like ChatGPT and DALL-E rely on neural networks and are trained by ingesting massive amounts of data. However, these programs do not actually understand language or images and simply rephrase existing ideas. The future implications of AI in the entertainment industry are still uncertain.

As of this publication, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the labor union which represents film and television writers, as well as SAG-AFTRA, which represents on-camera performers, are both still on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents all the major studios, broadcast channels, and streaming platforms. But there's been a surprising area of contention that has emerged during the strike: the use of artificial intelligence in the writing and production of film and television. If you've been following along, you probably know that actors and writers are demanding robust regulations of the ways studios can use AI. But why is this just happening now? And what exactly are the stakes for actors, writers, and the industry at large?

ChatGPT Changed Public Perception of What AI Can Do, But How Does it Actually Work?

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Every three years, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA renegotiate their contracts with the AMPTP. These three-year contracts set the terms for how much writers and performers will be paid, and how much they will receive in residuals if a project they work on is successful. Over the decades of new contracts, there have been times when new technology emerges that will clearly change the entertainment industry in a profound way, and negotiations have to take that into account. (For example, the 2007 WGA strike revolved around streaming platforms, which were new at the time.) But this is the first time negotiations have touched on the future of AI.

Quite likely, the reason this is happening now is the public release of ChatGPT in November 2022. ChatGPT is a general-purpose "chatbot," a computer program that you can have a conversation with in natural language. The programming behind ChatGPT had existed for several years but had not been widely introduced to the public yet. And, to an ordinary person who had not been tracking the development of the technology -- and who perhaps still associated "talking to a computer" with the experience of checking your credit card balance over the phone -- ChatGPT performed shockingly well. By January 2023, ChatGPT had 100 million users. No consumer app had ever hit that milestone so quickly.

ChatGPT could not only have a conversation, it could write essays, emails, and even poems based on a wide variety of user prompts. The writing was serviceable at best, with serious drawbacks. But this came on the heels of DALL-E, another artificial intelligence tool that captivated the public, this one for its ability to generate images based on user prompts. Something seemed to have changed, but what? Did computers suddenly understand how to create art?

Not really!

Current AI Programs Can Only Rephrase Ideas That Already Exist

Image via Disney+

Both ChatGPT and Dall-E (both of which are made by the same company, OpenAI), rely on similar technology. Both apps rely on technology known as "neural networks," which can be used for various types of machine learning. Broadly speaking, without getting too technical, neural networks are hardware, made up of thousands of technologically simple processing nodes, with billions of connections between nodes. By assigning a mathematical value to each of the connections between nodes, can create a map of the relationships between words and phrases known as a "large language model." And by adjusting those values, an AI can refine its model.

The AI creates its model by ingesting vast amounts of data. In the case of ChatGPT, these were billions of pages of text, available on the internet. In the case of Dall-E, these were images. This is known as "training" the AI. (Similarly to how the AI in both Ex Machina and Class of '09 were "trained" on the customer data obtained by tech moguls.) And the training process itself creates a burden on the environment, and on the invisible workforce needed to make sure the AI receives human feedback.

So, these AI programs do not "understand" language or images. They have ingested massive amounts of text, broken it up into little bits, and encoded and organized those bits in such a way that it can synthesize a block of text or an image that is similar to the data it has been trained on, but not an exact copy. Nothing these programs create is based on a human-like understanding of what makes a sentence, paragraph, or screenplay "good." It cannot innovate beyond its data set.

What's really unnerving is that, even compared to other forms of machine-learning hardware, it's poorly understood what neural networks are doing. These machines are able to digest complex data into numbers, which then can be translated back into words and images that feel to humans like the "correct" response to a prompt. But even the computer technicians developing these programs have a poor understanding of what's going on under the hood. They just see that these models create better results than have previously been achieved. "Language models have become more capable and more widely deployed, but we do not understand how they work," begins a paper published by OpenAI itself.

So, what's next for movies and television?

What Concerns Do Writers and the WGA Have About AI

Image via NBC News

In early 2023, the public fascination with AI was at its highest, and there were a lot of predictions that would AI would replace entire professions by performing these jobs better than humans. And at that moment, the WGA entered its negotiating phase with the AMPTP.

Heading into the strike that began on May 1, the WGA and the AMPTP were far apart on numerous issues, many of which have far more immediate implications than the future of a technology that is still being developed. However, when the WGA released a status report on where the negotiations stood, there were three demands related to regulating AI. These were that "AI can’t write or rewrite literary material," that material generated by AI "can’t be used as source material," and, finally, that scripts written under the WGA contract "can’t be used to train AI."

The first of these regulations would simply mean that under no circumstances could any member of the AMPTP release any movie or television show where the script or story was credited to an AI, even partially. The third regulation would protect writers from having their work used as training data by AI so that it could better learn how to mimic their writing. These demands presume that AI might develop into a technology that actually can sort of do what a writer can, and help protect writers from being replaced by a machine.

The second demand would prevent work generated by an AI from being used as source material. In this scenario, AI programs don't even have to develop to the point where they are able to conceive a functional story on their own. They can simply be used to generate "ideas" for stories. Writers would then be brought on to execute the whims of a computer. It would still be a writer doing their usual amount of work, but because the work would be an "adaptation" of an idea, per the existing WGA contract, the writer would be paid less.

The negotiation status report also contained the AMPTP's responses to the WGA's proposal. As of May 1, the AMPTP response to all three proposed regulations was recorded as "Rejected our proposal. Countered by offering annual meetings to discuss advancements in technology." At the time, the AMPTP was unwilling to accept any restrictions on the future use of AI. Negotiations between the two groups restarted on August 11, and the AMPTP has adjusted their offer to the WGA, so we don't know if they have already agreed to the WGA's terms on AI.

SAG-AFTRA Members Have Their Own Concerns About Being Replaced

The SAG-AFTRA negotiating team also released a status report indicating how many of their proposals had been rejected by the AMPTP during negotiations. They summarized their concerns about artificial intelligence under a heading labeled "PROTECTION OF THE PROFESSION." SAG-AFTRA is a little more vague than the WGA, but they list among their demands "informed consent and fair compensation when a “digital replica” is made of a performer."

Actors already have their performances enhanced by VFX, either by design, when they perform motion capture for characters who will look nothing like them, or when they are de-aged, which necessarily entails a VFX artist making choices that effect their performance. Actors who have passed away have been recreated entirely as CGI. But these types of performances, say what you will about them, were at least guided by human hands. Could an actor ever be wholly replaced by an AI that had been "trained" on data from all of their performances? It's possible to imagine. There have already been reports of background actors, while on set, being directed to trailers where they have their bodies fully scanned.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA's account to its members warned that the AMPTP's position on AI would leave performers "vulnerable to having most of their work replaced by digital replicas."

Where Will Negotiations Go From Here?

Image by Annamaria Ward

The AMPTP initially took a hard line on conceding any protections to writers or performers from being replaced by computers. However, there's no reason to believe that any AI program is really in a position to replace workers on set, nor is there any reason to assume that the technology will improve all that much, especially in the short term. The people who have created still don't understand why it works as well as it already does.

This conversation opens a philosophical can of worms on the purpose of art. If the technology can be trained to create, not only imitations of art that exists, but art that itself feels novel, what will the purpose be of art that was created by a glorified calculator with no human experiences?

But, perhaps the real fear should be that studios force this technology onto the world long before it's even close to ready, out of a greedy rush to weaken their labor force. In that case, we may end up flooded with stories that were told by glitching robots, given a cursory polish by part-time writers who are contracted out of temp agencies. If this was all there was to watch, would audiences be "trained" to like it? For this reason, it is likely in all of our interests that unions succeed in holding the line against AI.