On July 13, SAG-AFTRA helped make history as the guild officially voted to strike, joining the WGA on the picket lines as they fight for better and fair compensation and working conditions. Following both strikes, the film and television industry saw swift halts to several projects. While film and television are primarily affected, author Melissa de la Cruz talked a bit about how the strikes reach even further. During the Books-to-Film Tie-In: An Insider Perspective panel at San Diego Comic-Con, moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Cruz shared her connection to the strikes.

During the panel, Cruz emphasized the importance of people in any creative arts field receiving fair compensation for their work. She expressed her support for the ongoing strikes, adding that "it is just so frightening how people are devaluing what people do, what workers do. And it is really scary." Moreover, Cruz noted that strikes aren't just fighting for fair and better treatment for current creatives in the industry but will also affect the generations that follow. She stated that "people are going to take a stand against it for the future, for our kids." The sentiment is a personal one for Cruz, who revealed that her parents supported her creative endeavors, and she does the same for her child: "I want her to feel like there's still 1,000 possibilities to be a creative person in this world."

While Cruz is best-known for her work as an author, she was also a journalist before pursuing her current career, and the strikes especially hit home for her. She touches on the decline of print media and how she saw "what happened to print, get decimated. And no journalists anymore, no magazines. I mean, magazine editors are amazing creatures, who create these, like, wonderful kind of fantasies that were so fun to have and those are gone." Even in the publishing industry, which notoriously makes it difficult for overworked lower-level employees to thrive, faces similar challenges. Added to the continued challenges in film and television, Cruz is of the "Oh, my God. We're not gonna have nice things anymore" mindset, adding, "It's just really scary. So it's gonna be an ugly fight. It's already ugly. I mean, they trim the trees? Really?"

Melissa de la Cruz Is Tied to This Disney Franchise

Thus far in her career, Cruz has released dozens of books, but she is perhaps best known for her New York Times bestselling series based on Disney's Descendants. The four book series kicked off in 2015 with The Isle of the Lost, set 20 years after some of the most recognizable Disney villains were banished. It follows Mal, daughter of Maleficent, as she teams up with three others on a dangerous quest. Meanwhile, there are three movies in the series, which follow the children of villains as they attend prep school and face their own obstacles. A spin-off movie, entitled Descendants: Rise of Red, is currently in the works at Disney+.

