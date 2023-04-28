You’re probably bummed that Succession and Barry are ending this Spring. But there’s so much content to be had; you will easily find a new favorite show quickly… right? Call me Debbie Downer because I’m here to deliver the unfortunate news; it’s not just Succession and Barry that are coming to a close. There’s an increasingly likely chance that all new scripted programming is about to come to a screeching halt. No new Abbott Elementary. No new Perry Mason. No new Mrs. Davis. We’re on the precipice of a content winter because, as of last week, every writer in Hollywood has officially voted to authorize a strike. If a deal is not met by May 1, writers will be forced to put down their pencils (or, more likely, laptops) and stop writing any jokes, storylines, or characters for the foreseeable future. How did this happen? What do writers want? What will this mean for your favorite shows and movies? And why should you care?

What Is the WGA?

Let’s start with the basics. The Writers Guild of America, or the WGA, is a labor union that represents professional writers across all scripted mediums, including writers for TV shows, movies, animation, documentaries, news programs, and even video games. They negotiate basic wage minimums with major film studios, television networks, and producer guilds every three years to ensure writers are compensated fairly for their work, including when it is licensed or produced.

The WGA has been in such negotiations with the Alliance for Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) since the end of March, trying to agree on a new contract that would go into effect May 1. In short, those negotiations have gone about as well as a Roman Roy/Elon Musk rocket launch. On April 17, after two weeks of negotiations, the WGA officially announced that an overwhelming 97.85% of their members had voted to authorize a strike.

“After two weeks at the bargaining table, [the studios] have failed to offer meaningful responses on the core economic issues in any of the WGA’s primary work areas — screen, episodic television and comedy-variety,” WGA negotiators said in a statement. “They have listened politely to our presentations and made small moves in only a few areas, almost entirely coupled with rollbacks designed to offset any gains. In short, the studios have shown no sign that they intend to address the problems our members are determined to fix in this negotiation.”

What Are the Writers’ Demands

Image via Freepik

But there’s more content than ever - aren’t writers up to their necks in gainful employment? In a March report called "Writers Are Not Keeping Up," the WGA contends that while yes, said employment is abundant, it sure isn't gainful. They argue an inverse relationship exists between the amount of content produced during the streaming wars and writers' overall compensation.

The report points to a dramatic increase in writers working for the Minimum Basic Agreement across the board in roles ranging from junior staff writers to experienced showrunners. It also found that overall, the percentage of TV writers working for the MBA minimum increased from a third in 2013–14 to nearly half of all writers in 2021–22 and that screen pay has declined by 14% in the last five years when adjusted for inflation. Ouch.

So the WGA has some legit grievances, and it’s not surprising that corporations, seemingly intent on drowning us in a paradox of choice every night when we sit down at our TVs, have squeezed writers for every last content drop. To rectify the situation, the WGA’s demands are simple: pay us more money, or we turn off the story pipeline. Just this week other industry unions like the American Federation of Musicians, SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, IATSE, and the Teamsters all expressed their support for WGA.

So if This Strike Happens, What Will, You Know… Happen?

Image via NBC

If writers go with the nuclear option and decide to strike, the immediate effect would be on the shows whose format necessitate that they produce new product every day. Late-night, daytime talk shows and programs like Saturday Night Live would all be the first to suffer without writers. The next to be affected would be network shows and sitcoms, most of which start writing in the summer to return for fall. Critical favorites like Abbott Elementary or everyone’s aunt in Florida’s favorites like NCIS: Hawaii would be equally screwed.

As for the streamers who caused all this unrest in the first place, it’s a little more complicated. While a writers’ strike is not desirable, the whole model of streaming platforms is built on having a reserve of content that can be released over an extended period of time. For example, HBO released a trailer for The Penguin two weeks ago, but the show won't be available until sometime in 2024. So streamers could release their existing shows more slowly (which, speaking as an entertainment writer, maybe wouldn’t be the worst thing?), or they may have to focus more on international content (which is already a key strategy). As streaming is a relatively new format, there is no clear precedent for how a strike would impact the players that are increasingly the backbone of the industry.

The Last Writer's Strike Had Unforeseen Consequences

Image via Hulu

We are without precedent, but we aren’t without history. The last writers’ strike lasted four months in 2007-2008 and mainly concerned the WGA’s demand for jurisdiction over “new media.” It was a prescient request, given that “new media” was defined as content written or distributed through emerging digital technology. You know, like streaming.

The WGA won that battle (setting up the one they are currently fighting over fifteen years later) but notably lost on another front: reality television. The WGA wanted a piece of the massive hits like Survivor and America’s Next Top Model that exemplified that era in television but ultimately took it off the table in favor of other concessions from the AMPTP. As the WGA fought to get jurisdiction over reality TV, the writerless TV networks had no choice but to double down on that same reality programming in the fall of 2007.

Some notable personalities were unlikely beneficiaries. The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered that fall, kicking off the Real Housewives franchise and beginning Andy Cohen’s (and the Bravo Network’s) ascension to trash-TV glory. So did Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a show and phenomenon that gave Kim Kardashian and her family the platform that enabled them to define American culture for the past decade. And of course, the strike was infamously the only reason The Apprentice, starring a future (and now-indicted) President, stayed on the air. The 2007 writer's strike isn't the sole reason why Donald Trump was elected in 2016, but it definitely helped.

The WGA Strike Will Affect Our Future

Image via Ustwo

Unfortunately, the unstoppable force of American free-market capitalism will not stop if the WGA votes to strike. There is too much money on the table for studios and networks not to simply find new ways to create and monetize content without writers. What comes out of it might be detrimental to our cultural landscape. Media is an essential part of our diet, and the writerless content these corporations turn to may come to define our culture in the coming decade. In 2007, the entertainment industry turned to reality stars and programming, a decision that inadvertently laid the foundation for influencer culture, a President-elect, and an American public that now has trouble differentiating between the two.

In 2023, studios could again turn to more reality shows when faced with the same problem. Or they could turn to less programming and more gaming, a strategy Netflix is slowly but surely ramping up. Or entertainment providers could turn to everyone’s favorite new problematic buzzword for cheap, writer-free content: AI. How will these alternatives come to define our collective cultural future?

That isn't to say that the WGA are wrong for striking for better pay, and it is important to mention that, as of the writing of this article, the WGA has crucially only authorized a strike, not voted to conduct one. As of today, the WGA has issued strike rules that bar its members from writing, pitching, or negotiating for work should the strike come into effect. The WGA has until May 1 to come to a deal with the AMPTP, so all of this may be avoided. But both sides seem to be dug in, and a strike does feel inevitable. If/when a strike happens, it may force us to watch more reality TV and suffer through more low-quality programming. Or, more crucially, a WGA strike may force us to watch the next ten to fifteen years of our culture be unintentionally defined by it. How’s that for event programming?