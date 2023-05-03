The Writer Guild of America’s (WGA) strike has brought Hollywood to an abrupt halt. The fan-favorite shows have halted production as the writers demand fair compensation from big studios, networks, and streamers. The immediate effect of the strike was seen most swiftly on late-night shows across networks, which went dark in support of the writers. As soon as the strike began on May 2, ABC, CBS, and NBC confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers all will see hiatus. But the staffers have some respite!

Thankfully, the hosts and networks of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers have worked out a plan to pay the employees. NBC is paying the staff through the end of next week while hosts Fallon and Meyers will pay for their crews for a third week. Furthermore, the healthcare for staffers has been extended through September.

The package is quite similar to the pandemic era when the hosts paid for their staff when they were off. Both Meyers and Fallon are WGA members and have pledged their support to their peers in the good fight. Meanwhile, many networks have plans to run “Best of” compilations of their respective late-night shows while WGA and the Alliance for Motion Pictures and Television come to terms with fair compensation.

Image Via NBC

RELATED: Late Night Shows Go Dark as Writers Strike Begins

Why Is WGA on Strike and What Does That Mean for the Audience

The strike has been expected for some time as renegotiations of the contract between WGA and the Alliance for Motion Pictures and Television Producers came to a standstill. The two factions are conflicted over fair compensation and residuals for the writers in times of streaming wars. In a report, the union noted that despite ample work thanks to the boom in streaming services, writers are earning considerably less than other stakeholders while the studios are raking in record profits. In an official announcement, WGA said:

"From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a "day rate" in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

As for the viewers at home, the strike means a delay of their favorite shows like Abbott Elementary, NCIS: Hawaii, SNL, and more. While late-night shows have taken a hit already, next will be sitcoms and network shows, that usually return to the writer’s room in Summer to prepare the Fall slate. While it is uncertain how long the strike will continue you can watch out for this space for further developments.

In the meantime, you can watch the "A Closer Look" segment from a recent Late Night With Seth Meyers down below.