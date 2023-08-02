The Big Picture Major studios and the Writers Guild of America are meeting to discuss a potential deal to end the ongoing strike and improve working conditions for film and television workers.

The negotiations are the first step towards a resolution, but there is no guarantee of a quick conclusion to the strike. The industry remains at a standstill until an agreement is reached.

The strike has halted productions such as Deadpool 3, Stranger Things, and the next Paddington installment, with potential schedule changes looming.

Major studios from across the industry are meeting with representatives of the Writers Guild of America this Friday to start talking about a deal that could potentially end the ongoing strike, according to Deadline. The WGA was joined by SAG-AFTRA earlier this summer, as the two guilds are currently fighting to obtain better working conditions for all of their workers. The status of the industry will remain the same until the two parties involved in a conflict can reach an arrangement that can be beneficial for everyone, with the main focus being the people working in film and television receiving better wages and protections against AI.

The negotiations set to begin later this week don't necessarily mean the dual strike will reach its conclusion, but it's the first step to getting the deal the guilds are after. The WGA has been actively striking for three months with no forward motion from the studios, as the writers valiantly fight for substantial positive changes to the industry. There's no telling just how long the negotiations will go on for, and the resolution of the strike is still up in the air. But hopefully, working conditions will improve for the people standing on the picket lines. Production of major films and television series across the industry won't continue until then, leaving the near future of the entertainment industry in uncertainty.

Some of the major productions that have stopped filming because of the strike are Deadpool 3, the final season of Stranger Things, and the next Paddington installment. While neither of those movies has moved on the release schedule, they might do so if the strike goes on for much longer. On the other hand, some studios have begun delaying projects that were ready to be shared with the world due to the ongoing strike. Kraven The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character, was supposed to premiere two months from now before Sony Pictures moved it closer to the end of next summer. In the meantime, other studios are also taking a second look at what they have prepared for the second half of this year.

Why Are the Guilds on Strike?

One of the major concerns that caused actors and writers to go on strike was how studios were handling residuals related to streaming platforms. Even if a movie or television series gained popularity on any given platform, the people who work on it would receive a few pennies from the success of the titles. In addition to that, the workers would also like to see fair wages implemented across their industry, considering how the cost of living has become more expensive over time. You can read more about why the WGA is on strike and what the SAG-AFTRA strike means on Collider.