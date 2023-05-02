Some of Hollywood's biggest names are beginning to speak out in support of the striking Writers Guild of America, who chose to withdraw their labor officially on Tuesday. Variety received statements from a number of creatives in Hollywood, both at and away from the picket lines, supporting those who are striking.

Actors showing solidarity with the writers have included the likes of Elizabeth Olsen, Brett Goldstein, Rob Lowe, Amanda Seyfried, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Luna, and John Leguizamo - many of whom are also writers themselves - while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Dopesick writer, and director Danny Strong and Mrs. Davis writers and producers Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez are also backing them.

However, there was a darker side to public statements — celebrities using the strike as a means of boosting their own reputation, as Jimmy Fallon discovered to his cost. After Tweeting out his support for the strike, Sarah Kobos, a research coordinator at The Tonight Show tweeted to say Fallon had failed to attend the writers' meeting where staff and crew were informed they wouldn't be paid after this week, adding that she "had fun bowling last week, but a fun party won't pay my rent."

On Tuesday, members of the WGA began picketing in both Los Angeles and New York City, gathering in large groups outside studios including Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros., as well as at the Peacock NewFronts in Manhattan. Check out a selection of statements below.

What Have the Celebrities Been Saying in Support of the Striking Writers?

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Oscar winners for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse said:

“The guild is being reasonable and fair. Young writers are very vulnerable. Pay is declining as business is growing. The numbers prove it. There is a fair deal to be made. The sooner the studios get serious about making one, the better for all of us.”

Elizabeth Olsen, Emmy-nominated actress for WandaVision said:

“We need to reimagine structurally how people of all levels can continue to make a living now that we have these streaming services. Actors who used to be able to live off residuals — can’t anymore because they get paid for one day. And it goes on a streaming service, and they don’t see a penny after.”

Amanda Seyfried, Emmy-winning actress for The Dropout said:

“It’s necessary…I don’t get what the problem is. Everything changed with streaming, and everyone should be compensated for their work. It’s fucking easy.”

Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor for Causeway and Atlanta said:

“I just hope that everyone is treated equally. I don’t think they get what they deserve and that people listen to them. People strike for a reason.”

Brett Goldstein, Emmy-winning actor for Ted Lasso said:

"It's time the writers were paid a fair wage. There are writers who are struggling to afford to live, and in our business, we need writers."

John Leguizamo, Emmy winner for his self-written variety special Freak said:

“I stand with all my fellow writers because they deserve what they are asking for and none of it is unreasonable. All the profits are in streaming, and we are not sharing in that wealth. I’m on tenterhooks not knowing what I will do with myself.”

Gabriel Luna, The Last of Us actor said:

“I stand with the WGA. As they go, we all go, and it is important to remain in stride with our ever-changing business. Increases in compensation and streaming residuals are long overdue, and the success-based model is an adaptation that needs to be made to better realize the worth of our stories. I hope for a swift and fair agreement, but I’m aligned with the Guild for the long haul.”

Liv Hewson, Yellowjackets star said:

“I’m in support of the WGA to those that bemoan the strike, I would say — well, give writers what they need in order to make a safe and sustainable living, then. Strikes happen for a reason, and the near-unanimous authorization vote tells me that change is necessary. I hope their demands are met, and soon.”

Rob Lowe, Screen Actors Guild-winning actor for The West Wing said:

"We're only as good as the writing we get."

