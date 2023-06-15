The 1980s had no shortage of pop music. From Madonna to Michael Jackson, the 1980s brought a strain of catchy and danceable music that stood the test of time. But one duo has made an impact on 1980s pop culture like no other, and that's Wham!, the group that spawned a million teenage crushes — oh, and pop star George Michael's career. And for the first time ever, Netflix is releasing a documentary, appropriately titled Wham!, that will show a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic pop duo.

In 1982, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were just two teenage best friends who had set themselves up as a musical duo named Wham!. Little did the pair know that they would soon conquer the world of pop music. And their whirlwind career as teen idols would end in 1986, just four years after it started, playing their final gig at Wembley Stadium. The story of those chaotic and wildly successful four years has yet to be told. But soon Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes look at the duo's career. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and the commentary of both Ridgeley and Michael, who died in 2016, the upcoming film will give viewers a more intimate look at a pop group that has, for decades, seemed like a shimmering mirage in the midst of a decade of synth jams and visual excess.

A Recap of All the Hits

The new documentary will bring you back to their classic hits, from 'Club Tropicana', 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go', 'Freedom', 'I’m Your Man' and of course, 'Last Christmas,' and remind viewers of just how monumental the pop group was. As the first Western pop act to play in China, the group broke down barriers in the midst of The Cold War. The new documentary will celebrate their accomplishments and impact while also exploring the pair as individuals, featuring candid footage and never before seen interviews.

A new trailer gives us our first glimpse into the film, which is set to release next month. The trailer shows the pair's journey to stardom and their work to be taken seriously as pop stars. But more than that, the film explores both Ridgeley and Michael's differing perspectives as their careers flew to unforeseen heights. The trailer shows Michael's struggle with his need to be taken seriously as a musician and his struggles to remain closeted as a gay man during the 1980s. But more than that, the trailer shows the friendship at the core of the group.

The new documentary comes from Chris Smith, the director of the documentary film FYRE. The documentary is produced by Simone Halfon and John Batsek. Wham! will be released to Netflix on July 5. Check out the trailer below: